Trendfinder MA Pro

Trendfinder MA Pro are based on Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Moving Averages as Signal and two Moving Averages as a Buy and Sell Zone, the slope of the slow Signal moving average and ATR and Volume increasing.

This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will provide alert on Buy and sell signal, when it enters the buy and sell zone and when the market test the buy or sell zones as support or resistance and will never repaint after the candle has been closed.

This indicator has the following:

  • 2 Moving Averages for the Entries
  • 2 Moving Averages for the Buy and Sell Zones
  • Average True Range (You can pick the period)
  • Volume
  • You can pick the Moving Average type (Simple, Exponential, smoothed, Weighted) and Moving Average Applied Price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
Indicator will create a colored Lime Bullish Candlestick when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is above Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is increasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the buy Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is above Slow zone Moving Average)
Indicator will create a colored Green Weak Bullish candlestick when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is above Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is decreasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the buy Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is above Slow zone Moving Average)
Indicator will create a colored Red Bearish Candlestick when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is below Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is increasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the sell Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is below Slow zone Moving Average)
Indicator will create a colored Tomato Weak Bearish when:
  •  Fast Moving Average is below Slow moving average
  • The Slope of the slow moving average is increasing
  • The Average True range and Volume is increasing
  • is in the Sell Zone (Fast Zone Moving Average is below Slow zone Moving Average)

Extra notes if using Weighted Moving Average as zones:

  • The Default zone Settings are optimized to be used on the H1 timeframe charts
  • For M1 the Zone settings are Period of 330 and Period of 660
  • For M15 the zones settings are Period of 96 and Period of 192
  • For H4 the Zone settings are Period of 72 and Period of 144
  • For D1 the Zone settings are Period of 120 and Period of 240

Trendfinder MA Pro is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.



