Expert Advisor FastCHF

The e-FastCHF EA is developed for GBPCHF. The EA has no trading limitations only on GBPCHF.

16.01.2015. The Swiss National Bank decided not to support the EUR/CHF course on the level of (1.20). Now it is pegged not to EUR but to USD.

Our strategy is based on this fact. Tests have been performed from 02.01.2015.

  • Timeframe – М15
  • Currency pair – GBPCHF
  • No Martingale
  • Calculation of lot basing on the balance (risk per trade).
  • Supporting ECN accounts. This option operates as follows: first a position with zero values of TakeProfit and StopLoss opens, then the position is modified and TakeProfit and StopLoss are set.
  • Recovery mode after an unprofitable trade.
  • Uses TP/SL
  • The Stealth function - a broker does not see TP/SL (in points or deposit currency).
  • Function of limiting profit or loss as percentage of the balance.
  • Function of trading time limitation.
  • Time filter of monitoring an open position.
  • Function of recording the screen copy to a file if the EA cannot close or open positions through a broker's fault.
  • Positive lock which fixes profit


Parameters

_TRADE_Params_ = "=== TRADING PARAMETERS ===";

  • Lots = 0.5 - starting lot
  • Lots_Max = 10 - maximum lot
  • MaxSpread = 2.05 - maximum spread
  • AutoMagicNumber = true - true-Magic number is generated automatically, false-preset values (Magic=0);
  • SupportECN = false

Risk_MM = "==== R I S C MANAGEMENT ====";

  • AutoMM = 10; - if set to 0, the lot is not optimized
  • AutoMM_Max = 20.0; - limiter for AutoMM (if AutoMM_Max=20, and Automm=30, it anyway will be 20)
  • Recovery_mode = false - true-the EA increases the lot size after an unprofitable trade until all losses are recovered (AutoMM != 0)
  • MaxOrderCount = 50 - number of closed orders to be analyzed (Recovery_Mode = True)
  • Risc = 25.0 - risk depending on your deposit (Recovery_Mode = True)
  • Lot_Recovery = 1.1 - lot multiplication factor (Recovery_Mode = True)

MM_Params = "========== MM M O D U L E ==========";

  • StopLoss = 25 - stop loss
  • TakeProfit = 35 - take profit
  • PercentLoss = 0.0 - percentage of loss to close positions of the whole account regardless the symbol and magic
  • PercentProfit = 0.0 - percentage of profit to close positions of the whole account regardless the symbol and magic
  • LossForOut = 0.0 - loss in the deposit currency (Stealth function)
  • ProfitForOut = 0.0 - profit in the deposit currency (Stealth function)
  • LossPoint = 0 - loss in points
  • ProfitPoint = 0 - profit in points
  • TP_Lock = 0 - positive lock (in points). If TP_Lock is not 0 (TP_Lock < /StopLoss/LossPoint/) profit is fixed by lock and positions are closed.

Filter_Volat__ = "--- Volatility - Filter ---"

  • Filter_Volat = false

Filter_HT_ = "--- Filter Time Trade ---"

  • FT_Hour_Start= 22 - hour to start trading
  • FT_Hour_Stop = 2 - hour to end trading

Language_ = "=== 0-English, 1-Cyrillic ==="

  • Language = 0
  • Comments = true - display comment
  • UseSound = true - play sound
  • Slippage = 2 - Open slippage
  • Slippage_close = 3; - Close slippage
  • NumberOfTry = 3 - number of attempts - Open/Close
  • PauseAfterError = 15 - a pause in seconds between attempts
  • Screen_Shot = true - record the screen copy to the file
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:22 
 

Good job.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:22 
 

Good job.

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 05:00 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

Andrey Litvichenko
7619
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.27 08:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

