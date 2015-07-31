Expert Advisor FastCHF

The e-FastCHF EA is developed for GBPCHF. The EA has no trading limitations only on GBPCHF.

16.01.2015. The Swiss National Bank decided not to support the EUR/CHF course on the level of (1.20). Now it is pegged not to EUR but to USD.

Our strategy is based on this fact. Tests have been performed from 02.01.2015.

Timeframe – М15

Currency pair – GBPCHF

No Martingale

Calculation of lot basing on the balance (risk per trade).

Supporting ECN accounts. This option operates as follows: first a position with zero values of TakeProfit and StopLoss opens, then the position is modified and TakeProfit and StopLoss are set.

Recovery mode after an unprofitable trade.

Uses TP/SL

The Stealth function - a broker does not see TP/SL (in points or deposit currency).

Function of limiting profit or loss as percentage of the balance.

Function of trading time limitation.

Time filter of monitoring an open position.

Function of recording the screen copy to a file if the EA cannot close or open positions through a broker's fault.

Positive lock which fixes profit





Parameters

_TRADE_Params_ = "=== TRADING PARAMETERS ===";

Lots = 0.5 - starting lot

Lots_Max = 10 - maximum lot

MaxSpread = 2.05 - maximum spread

AutoMagicNumber = true - true-Magic number is generated automatically, false-preset values (Magic=0);

= true - true-Magic number is generated automatically, false-preset values (Magic=0); SupportECN = false

Risk_MM = "==== R I S C MANAGEMENT ====";

AutoMM = 10; - if set to 0, the lot is not optimized

AutoMM_Max = 20.0; - limiter for AutoMM (if AutoMM_Max=20, and Automm=30, it anyway will be 20)

Recovery_mode = false - true-the EA increases the lot size after an unprofitable trade until all losses are recovered (AutoMM != 0)

MaxOrderCount = 50 - number of closed orders to be analyzed (Recovery_Mode = True)

Risc = 25.0 - risk depending on your deposit (Recovery_Mode = True)

Lot_Recovery = 1.1 - lot multiplication factor (Recovery_Mode = True)

MM_Params = "========== MM M O D U L E ==========";

StopLoss = 25 - stop loss

TakeProfit = 35 - take profit

PercentLoss = 0.0 - percentage of loss to close positions of the whole account regardless the symbol and magic

PercentProfit = 0.0 - percentage of profit to close positions of the whole account regardless the symbol and magic

LossForOut = 0.0 - loss in the deposit currency (Stealth function)

ProfitForOut = 0.0 - profit in the deposit currency (Stealth function)

LossPoint = 0 - loss in points

ProfitPoint = 0 - profit in points

= 0 - profit in points TP_Lock = 0 - positive lock (in points). If TP_Lock is not 0 (TP_Lock < /StopLoss/LossPoint/) profit is fixed by lock and positions are closed.

Filter_Volat__ = "--- Volatility - Filter ---"

Filter_Volat = false

Filter_HT_ = "--- Filter Time Trade ---"

FT_Hour_Start = 22 - hour to start trading

FT_Hour_Stop = 2 - hour to end trading

Language_ = "=== 0-English, 1-Cyrillic ==="