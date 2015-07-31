Expert Advisor FastCHF
- Experts
- Sergiy Podolyak
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 November 2021
The e-FastCHF EA is developed for GBPCHF. The EA has no trading limitations only on GBPCHF.
16.01.2015. The Swiss National Bank decided not to support the EUR/CHF course on the level of (1.20). Now it is pegged not to EUR but to USD.
Our strategy is based on this fact. Tests have been performed from 02.01.2015.
- Timeframe – М15
- Currency pair – GBPCHF
- No Martingale
- Calculation of lot basing on the balance (risk per trade).
- Supporting ECN accounts. This option operates as follows: first a position with zero values of TakeProfit and StopLoss opens, then the position is modified and TakeProfit and StopLoss are set.
- Recovery mode after an unprofitable trade.
- Uses TP/SL
- The Stealth function - a broker does not see TP/SL (in points or deposit currency).
- Function of limiting profit or loss as percentage of the balance.
- Function of trading time limitation.
- Time filter of monitoring an open position.
- Function of recording the screen copy to a file if the EA cannot close or open positions through a broker's fault.
- Positive lock which fixes profit
Parameters
_TRADE_Params_ = "=== TRADING PARAMETERS ===";
- Lots = 0.5 - starting lot
- Lots_Max = 10 - maximum lot
- MaxSpread = 2.05 - maximum spread
- AutoMagicNumber = true - true-Magic number is generated automatically, false-preset values (Magic=0);
- SupportECN = false
Risk_MM = "==== R I S C MANAGEMENT ====";
- AutoMM = 10; - if set to 0, the lot is not optimized
- AutoMM_Max = 20.0; - limiter for AutoMM (if AutoMM_Max=20, and Automm=30, it anyway will be 20)
- Recovery_mode = false - true-the EA increases the lot size after an unprofitable trade until all losses are recovered (AutoMM != 0)
- MaxOrderCount = 50 - number of closed orders to be analyzed (Recovery_Mode = True)
- Risc = 25.0 - risk depending on your deposit (Recovery_Mode = True)
- Lot_Recovery = 1.1 - lot multiplication factor (Recovery_Mode = True)
MM_Params = "========== MM M O D U L E ==========";
- StopLoss = 25 - stop loss
- TakeProfit = 35 - take profit
- PercentLoss = 0.0 - percentage of loss to close positions of the whole account regardless the symbol and magic
- PercentProfit = 0.0 - percentage of profit to close positions of the whole account regardless the symbol and magic
- LossForOut = 0.0 - loss in the deposit currency (Stealth function)
- ProfitForOut = 0.0 - profit in the deposit currency (Stealth function)
- LossPoint = 0 - loss in points
- ProfitPoint = 0 - profit in points
- TP_Lock = 0 - positive lock (in points). If TP_Lock is not 0 (TP_Lock < /StopLoss/LossPoint/) profit is fixed by lock and positions are closed.
Filter_Volat__ = "--- Volatility - Filter ---"
- Filter_Volat = false
Filter_HT_ = "--- Filter Time Trade ---"
- FT_Hour_Start= 22 - hour to start trading
- FT_Hour_Stop = 2 - hour to end trading
Language_ = "=== 0-English, 1-Cyrillic ==="
- Language = 0
- Comments = true - display comment
- UseSound = true - play sound
- Slippage = 2 - Open slippage
- Slippage_close = 3; - Close slippage
- NumberOfTry = 3 - number of attempts - Open/Close
- PauseAfterError = 15 - a pause in seconds between attempts
- Screen_Shot = true - record the screen copy to the file
Good job.