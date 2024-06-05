DIFF-2Pairs detects divergences of correlated pairs considering lots balancing (+ built-in strategy tester).

The indicator has a system for measuring the divergence of correlated pairs by various methods to estimate the value of the differential curve:

the system can measure performance.

statistical analysis to determine the optimal SL and TP.

exporting data to a CSV file.

Currently, the indicator supports the following deviations of the correlated pairs:

The standard deviation is the measurement of the standard deviation (StdDev).

is the measurement of the standard deviation (StdDev). MA - measuring the difference in deviation (Moving Average).

- measuring the difference in deviation (Moving Average). Stochastic – stochastic value of the deviation difference - Stochastic.

The price deviation of correlated pairs (difference) is displayed as a curve. Once the price divergence goes beyond, you open a position and close it after returning to the average value (ideal value).

Optimal SL and TP: How to determine the optimal value for TP and SL? And how to minimize losses with maximum profit? The answer to this question lies in the analysis of MFE and MAE:

MFE analysis (Maximum Favorable Excursion) - helps us determine the optimal Take Profit (TP). This is the maximum profit.

MAE analysis (Maximum Adverse Excursion) - helps us determine the optimal Stop Loss (SL). This is the maximum loss.





The algorithm of the indicator

At a discrepancy there are 3 inputs (3 × 2 pos.). After login, the calculation of MAE and MFE. Using this method allows you to increase profits. The system is more advantageous than without SL and TP, and is more reliable.

Various methods of modeling on history can be exported to an Excel file. This is a kind of strategy tester for pair trading (trade results can be analyzed using Excel tools).

In the indicator, two characters are entered and it should be on the chart of the 1st symbol. The signals are given by the indicator in the form of an alert, and the chart shows, in which direction it is necessary to open the traded symbols of the correlated pairs and with what volume (Lot).





Inputs

DIFF_PairI - 1 symbol

- 1 symbol DIFF_PairII - 2 symbol

- 2 symbol TFPeriod - Working timeframe

- Working timeframe DirectionType - Type of referral (ByCorrelation / Positive / Negative)

- Type of referral (ByCorrelation / Positive / Negative) CorelationD1Period - Number of correlation bars (D1)

- Number of correlation bars (D1) AutoMagicNumber - Auto detection Magic number

- Auto detection Magic number MagicNumber - Magic (manual input with AutoMagicNumber = false)

- Magic (manual input with AutoMagicNumber = false) FilterSpread - Use spread filter

- Use spread filter SpreadMax - Maximum spread is 2 symbols

- Maximum spread is 2 symbols UseCommentOnGraph - Output of information on the chart (false-output in the indicator window)

- Output of information on the chart (false-output in the indicator window) Language - display language

- display language LotSize - lot size

- lot size BalanceLotSize - lot calculation (by Volatility / by price)

- lot calculation (by Volatility / by price) VOL_PeriodATR - ATR period

- ATR period DIFF_Type - Type of difference (Standart Deviation-StdDev / Moving Average-MA / Stochastic)

- Type of difference (Standart Deviation-StdDev / Moving Average-MA / Stochastic) StdDevPeriod - Standard deviation period

- Standard deviation period MaPeriod - МА period

- МА period Kperiod - Period of the line K

- Period of the line K Dperiod - Period of the line D

- Period of the line D Slowing - Slowdown

- Slowdown TS - Difference calculation type

- Difference calculation type SendAlert - Signal- Алерт

- Signal- Алерт SendEmail - Signal e-mail

- Signal e-mail TradePercentInput - % divergence for entry

- % divergence for entry TradePercentClose - % divergence for output

- % divergence for output TradePercRecalcBars - recalculation percent every N bars

- recalculation percent every N bars TradeValueInput - value divergence for entry

- value divergence for entry TradeValueClose - value divergence for output

- value divergence for output Profit_Calculation = Simulation of profit calculation (output to the graph)

= Simulation of profit calculation (output to the graph) Spread_Sym1 - Spread of 1 symbol

- Spread of 1 symbol Spread_Sym2 - Spread of 2 symbol

- Spread of 2 symbol PercentMAE - % for MAE, percentage of loss reduction (risk reduction)

- % for MAE, percentage of loss reduction (risk reduction) PercentMFE - % for MFE, percentage of profit increase

- % for MFE, percentage of profit increase ExportTradeToCsv - Writing data to a file

- Writing data to a file ShowOnlyDiffCurve - show only the difference curve

- show only the difference curve MaxBarCount - number of calculated bars, if 0 - then all

- number of calculated bars, if 0 - then all ShowPriceLabel - Difference value indicator

- Difference value indicator ResetAlertStatusAfterStart - Reset the last line status activation

- Reset the last line status activation ColorBuy - color of the Buy symbol

- color of the Buy symbol ColorSell - color of the Sell symbol

- color of the Sell symbol Color_Correl – correlation

– correlation Color_Text - text simulation of profit / loss calculation

- text simulation of profit / loss calculation Color_BLevels - Buy entry levels

- Buy entry levels Color_SLevels - Sell entry levels

- Sell entry levels Color_Magic - magic

- magic Color_HourON - time on

- time on Color_HourOFF - time off

- time off Color_SpreadON - spread on

- spread on Color_SpreadOFF - spread off

- spread off Color_ProfitPlus - profit(+)

- profit(+) Color_ProfitMinus - profit(-)

- profit(-) Color_StopLevelLine - stop-level

- stop-level Color_ZeroLine - zero-line

- zero-line Color_TradeLine - trade-line

- trade-line Color_PriceLabel - price label



