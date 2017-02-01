Fx Point Input Output Trend

The Fx-PIOT indicator determines the movement direction of a financial instrument using a combined signal: the main signal + 2 filters. The screenshots were taken in real-time mode (/ Date=2017.01.24 / Symbol=NZDJPY / TF=H1 /).

The main signal is displayed as arrows (Up / Down) + possible reversal zones. Calculation is made using the Open, Close, High and Low prices.

Filter #1 is a trend filter determining trend on the D1 time-frame; it outputs a message: "Buy Signal" / "Wait for Signal" / "Sell Signal".

Filter #2 is a trend filter that determines trend using indicators MA / CCI / MACD / ADX / Bulls / Bears / Stochastic / RSI / Force Index / Momentum / DeMarker /. The filter confirms by an Alert the possibility of entry when its value exceeds the Signal_Trigger parameter.

You can achieve excellent results when properly using the trend principle of financial symbol price movements.

Main features:

Three methods for calculating the financial instrument movement.

Works on the following time-frames: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.

Configurable parameters – periods, signal color, positioning of characters, indicator settings, etc.

Quick calculations.

Excellent results when combined with Price Action.

Automated detection of symbol suffix (EURUSD.m, GBPUSDpro, etc.).

Works on all currency pairs.

You can use signals for Forex trading. The indicator is designed for time-frames Н1, Н4. It may seem that there are not many position entry signals, but you can use the indicator for trading multiple currency pairs simultaneously.





Indicator Parameters

_GenParams_ - "====== FIRST SIGNAL ======="

PeriodInd - indicator period

- indicator period PriceMode - price calculation 0-(High[i]+Low[i])/2.0, 1-Open[i], 2-Close[i], 3-High[i], 4-Low[i], 5-(High[i]+Low[i]+Close[i])/3.0, --------------------------------------- 6-(Open[i]+High[i]+Low[i]+Close[i])/4.0, 7-(Open[i]+Close[i])/2.0

- price calculation 0-(High[i]+Low[i])/2.0, 1-Open[i], 2-Close[i], 3-High[i], 4-Low[i], 5-(High[i]+Low[i]+Close[i])/3.0, --------------------------------------- 6-(Open[i]+High[i]+Low[i]+Close[i])/4.0, 7-(Open[i]+Close[i])/2.0 MAper_Fast - fast MA period

- fast MA period MAper_Slow - slow MA period

- slow MA period TyperMA_Fast - fast MA averaging method (MODE_SMA-0, MODE_EMA-1, MODE_SMMA-2, MODE_LWMA-3)

- fast MA averaging method (MODE_SMA-0, MODE_EMA-1, MODE_SMMA-2, MODE_LWMA-3) TyperMA_Slow - slow MA averaging method (MODE_SMA-0, MODE_EMA-1, MODE_SMMA-2, MODE_LWMA-3)

- slow MA averaging method (MODE_SMA-0, MODE_EMA-1, MODE_SMMA-2, MODE_LWMA-3) DistArrow_Buy - the distance between the Buy arrow and the bar

- the distance between the Buy arrow and the bar Color_Buy - the color of the Buy arrow

- the color of the Buy arrow DistArrow_Sell - the distance between the Sell arrow and the bar

- the distance between the Sell arrow and the bar Color_Se - the color of the Sell arrow

- the color of the Sell arrow DistArrow_Exit - the distance between the Exit character and the bar

- the distance between the Exit character and the bar Color_ExitBuy - the color of the Exit character for a Buy position

- the color of the Exit character for a Buy position Color_ExitSell - the color of the Exit character for a Sell position

Text_Params_ - "====== SECOND SIGNAL ======="

text_x_offset - distance along X to display the text of filter #2

- distance along X to display the text of filter #2 text_y_offset - distance along Y to display the text of filter #2

- distance along Y to display the text of filter #2 Buy_color - text color for a Buy position

- text color for a Buy position Wait_color - the color of a wait text

- the color of a wait text Sell_color - text color for a Sell position

Three_Signal - "====== THE THIRD SIGNAL ======="

MACD_set__ - "--- MACD indicator settings ---"

Fast_EMA - fast moving average

- fast moving average Slow_EMA - slow moving average

- slow moving average MACD_SMA - MACD line

Stoch_set__ = "--- Stochastic indicator settings ---"

K_period

D_period

Slowing - Stochastic %parameter

Colors_set__ - "--- Colors settings ---"

colortext - filter #2 text color

Alert_setting - "---Alert / Mail / Signal-Control---"

SignalAlert - signal as an alert

- signal as an alert SendAlertEmail - an E-mail notification

- an E-mail notification Signal_Trigger - filter value for a signal (e.g. 75 - when exceeded, an Alert will be generated).

- filter value for a signal (e.g. 75 - when exceeded, an Alert will be generated). text_x - X coordinate of the filter text

- X coordinate of the filter text text_y - Y coordinate of the filter text

- Y coordinate of the filter text TextPerc_x - distance of value (%) of the filter along X

- distance of value (%) of the filter along X TextPerc_y - distance of value (%) of the filter along Y

Other_Params_ = "====== Other Params ======="