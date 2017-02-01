Fx Point Input Output Trend

4

The Fx-PIOT indicator determines the movement direction of a financial instrument using a combined signal: the main signal + 2 filters. The screenshots were taken in real-time mode (/ Date=2017.01.24 / Symbol=NZDJPY / TF=H1 /).

The main signal is displayed as arrows (Up / Down) + possible reversal zones. Calculation is made using the Open, Close, High and Low prices.

Filter #1 is a trend filter determining trend on the D1 time-frame; it outputs a message: "Buy Signal" / "Wait for Signal" / "Sell Signal".

Filter #2 is a trend filter that determines trend using indicators MA / CCI / MACD / ADX / Bulls / Bears / Stochastic / RSI / Force Index / Momentum / DeMarker /. The filter confirms by an Alert the possibility of entry when its value exceeds the Signal_Trigger parameter.

You can achieve excellent results when properly using the trend principle of financial symbol price movements.

Main features:

  • Three methods for calculating the financial instrument movement.
  • Works on the following time-frames: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
  • Configurable parameters – periods, signal color, positioning of characters, indicator settings, etc.
  • Quick calculations.
  • Excellent results when combined with Price Action.
  • Automated detection of symbol suffix (EURUSD.m, GBPUSDpro, etc.).
  • Works on all currency pairs.

You can use signals for Forex trading. The indicator is designed for time-frames Н1, Н4. It may seem that there are not many position entry signals, but you can use the indicator for trading multiple currency pairs simultaneously.


Indicator Parameters

_GenParams_ - "====== FIRST SIGNAL ======="

  • PeriodInd - indicator period
  • PriceMode - price calculation 0-(High[i]+Low[i])/2.0, 1-Open[i], 2-Close[i], 3-High[i], 4-Low[i], 5-(High[i]+Low[i]+Close[i])/3.0, --------------------------------------- 6-(Open[i]+High[i]+Low[i]+Close[i])/4.0, 7-(Open[i]+Close[i])/2.0
  • MAper_Fast - fast MA period
  • MAper_Slow - slow MA period
  • TyperMA_Fast - fast MA averaging method (MODE_SMA-0, MODE_EMA-1, MODE_SMMA-2, MODE_LWMA-3)
  • TyperMA_Slow- slow MA averaging method (MODE_SMA-0, MODE_EMA-1, MODE_SMMA-2, MODE_LWMA-3)
  • DistArrow_Buy - the distance between the Buy arrow and the bar
  • Color_Buy - the color of the Buy arrow
  • DistArrow_Sell - the distance between the Sell arrow and the bar
  • Color_Se - the color of the Sell arrow
  • DistArrow_Exit - the distance between the Exit character and the bar
  • Color_ExitBuy - the color of the Exit character for a Buy position
  • Color_ExitSell - the color of the Exit character for a Sell position

Text_Params_ - "====== SECOND SIGNAL ======="

  • text_x_offset - distance along X to display the text of filter #2
  • text_y_offset - distance along Y to display the text of filter #2
  • Buy_color - text color for a Buy position
  • Wait_color - the color of a wait text
  • Sell_color - text color for a Sell position

Three_Signal - "====== THE THIRD SIGNAL ======="

MACD_set__ - "--- MACD indicator settings ---"

  • Fast_EMA - fast moving average
  • Slow_EMA - slow moving average
  • MACD_SMA - MACD line

Stoch_set__ = "--- Stochastic indicator settings ---"

  • K_period
  • D_period
  • Slowing - Stochastic %parameter

Colors_set__ - "--- Colors settings ---"

  • colortext - filter #2 text color

Alert_setting - "---Alert / Mail / Signal-Control---"

  • SignalAlert - signal as an alert
  • SendAlertEmail - an E-mail notification
  • Signal_Trigger - filter value for a signal (e.g. 75 - when exceeded, an Alert will be generated).
  • text_x - X coordinate of the filter text
  • text_y - Y coordinate of the filter text
  • TextPerc_x - distance of value (%) of the filter along X
  • TextPerc_y - distance of value (%) of the filter along Y

Other_Params_ = "====== Other Params ======="

  • cCorner - snapping text and filter values to one of the chart corners (0-upper left, 1-upper right, 2-lower left, 3-lower right).
Reviews 1
Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2018.07.26 18:51 
 

good indi will update later

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Description ea-PartialClose&VirtualTrailing – fully automated advisor for transaction support. Version = Multi = provides support for any BUY or SELL positions. The adviser almost perfectly averages profit and loss. In open positions, it is recommended to use Stop-Loss, and do not set TakeProfit, which limits profit during sharp surges of the symbol price. The trailing process is virtual, since each movement of the levels that are responsible for a certain part of the position does not modify th
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Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2018.07.26 18:51 
 

good indi will update later

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