EA Goku
- 专家
- Yury Zaikouski
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 25 十一月 2023
- 激活: 10
獨特的趨勢顧問。 顧問使用 STR 交易模型。 該模型允許您在強勁的市場中進行交易，而不會出現回調走勢。
顧問適合透過融資帳戶測試。
Live signal - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/hsok1/seller
Advisor 使用更新的 DD7 倍增系統。
DD7 - 動態系統 允許在劇烈波動期間在鞅系統中使用停損（關閉初始訂單）； 平倉後，系統開始向相反方向清倉，導致大幅回撤。
該顧問在過去 10 年裡經過了優化和測試，使您能夠根據市場調整策略。
測試顧問。
可以測試「控制價格變動」和「在所有價格變動上具有 99% 的準確度」- 這使您可以更好地優化顧問，以便在真實報價上使用最準確的方法進行交易。
EA 內建了基本功能，可讓您靈活自訂交易 EA 以滿足交易者的要求。
顧問的主要職能：
每筆交易的風險等級。
顧問交易時間（開始和結束）
聖誕節期間
聖誕波羅格
平坦時期
弗拉特波羅格
The trading result is good. The advisor is very safe and, most importantly, not aggressive. Withstands large movements in the market. The author offers different settings, and I tested them all on demo accounts and switched to real trading. There is a good profit, a small drawdown. The gradual growth of the deposit is the dream of every trader.