AI Prop Firms MT5

AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms. AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence, developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency, stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously evaluates price behavior, volatility, and liquidity conditions, adapting its execution in real time. The strategy focuses on precision based entries, smart timing diversification, and strict capital protection rather than aggressive exposure. The system does not use martingale, grid, or high risk recovery techniques, making it suitable for long term prop firm trading. The core architecture includes advanced execution control features such as Entry Time Offset, which helps prevent synchronized trading across multiple accounts, and a Daily Drawdown Guard that automatically protects accounts from breaching daily loss limits. All trading decisions are executed automatically in real time and managed by Artificial Intelligence, which continuously analyzes market conditions and applies adaptive risk parameters. AI Prop Firms is currently optimized for the USD/CAD pair, where the strategy is tuned for stable performance under prop firm conditions. New pair GBP/USD will be added in an upcoming update, within 5 days. The system can be used both during evaluation challenges and on funded accounts, and it works with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader. The robot is delivered with fully preconfigured settings. No complex setup or manual optimization is required. The user only needs to adjust a few basic parameters, while the AI handles execution logic, risk control, and strategy adaptation in the background. This makes AI Prop Firms suitable for traders who want professional grade automation without constant chart monitoring. The system follows carefully defined parameters aligned with the requirements of leading prop trading firms such as FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, FundingPips and others. AI Prop Firms is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Live performance results are available on our website, and frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page.

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now! 

The special offer $799 is valid only for 5 copies, left 1 copy. After that, it will increase by $100 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $2999.

Features:

  • All future updates included
  • AI driven performance monitoring
  • Economic News Protection Filter
  • Modern rule compliant prop trading architecture
  • Compatible with any Prop Trading Firms or Forex broker
  • Daily Drawdown Guard and capital protection system
  • Professionally developed and extensively tested system
  • Advanced execution logic to avoid synchronized trading
  • Enhanced stability during changing market conditions
  • Clear structure and full control over risk parameters
  • Preconfigured settings with only a few user adjustable inputs
  • Optimized for the USD/CAD pair and GBP/USD will be added within 5 days
  • Artificial Intelligence manages trading operations 24/5 without manual intervention
Precision Entry Filtering
The system evaluates every potential setup and executes trades only when conditions meet strict quality criteria, helping to reduce unnecessary exposure and low probability entries.

AI Driven Trade Decision
Every position is initiated by Artificial Intelligence based on real time market analysis, probability assessment, and adaptive execution logic. The AI continuously evaluates multiple data points before entering a trade, ensuring decisions are driven by intelligence rather than fixed rules, providing clarity, confidence, and consistency for prop firm trading.

Adaptive TP, SL and Trailing Control
Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are dynamically adjusted in real time to reflect current volatility and liquidity, fully managed by Artificial Intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Mode Switching
Based on live market behavior, the system automatically adapts its risk profile between conservative, balanced, and higher activity modes without user intervention.

Capital Protection Mechanism
During periods of drawdown or unstable conditions, the system automatically reduces exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account equity and prop firm limits.

Market Environment Recognition
Artificial Intelligence continuously identifies prevailing market regimes such as trending phases, ranging conditions, elevated volatility, or event driven risk and avoids unfavorable environments.

Economic Event Protection
Trading activity is automatically restricted before and after major economic announcements to reduce the risk of slippage and sudden price spikes.

AI Performance Reports

The system generates concise weekly performance summaries, highlighting key statistics and insights to help users monitor behavior and consistency.

How to Get Started - AI Prop Firms:

  • After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation from the Purchases tab. Once the purchase is verified, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users can assist you with setup, usage, and general questions related to AI Prop Firms. Enable Algo Trading on your platform and attach the EA to the M5 timeframe on the USD/CAD chart. Configure the settings according to the provided manual. The system is delivered with preconfigured parameters, so no complex setup is required. The robot is currently optimized for USD/CAD. Support for GBP/USD will be added within the next few days via a free update.
  • AI Prop Firms can be used with any Forex broker and is fully compatible with both evaluation challenges and funded prop firm accounts. The system is designed to operate under lower leverage conditions commonly offered by prop trading firms, ensuring controlled risk and rule compliance. Low spread accounts are recommended. We recommend running the system on a VPS to maintain a stable 24 hour connection and testing it on a demo or evaluation account before deploying it on a funded account.

Information - AI Prop Firms:

  • Timeframe: M1,M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 100
  • Trading pairs: USD/CAD
  • Additional pair: GBP/USD will be added in an upcoming update, within 5 days
  • Supported accounts: All prop trading firm accounts and standard broker accounts including Raw, Hedging, Zero, Standard, Premium, and ECN
  • AI Prop Firms can be used with any Prop Trading Firm, both for evaluation challenges and funded accounts, as well as with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader 5. The system is designed to operate under typical prop firm trading conditions, including lower leverage and strict risk limits.

Updates:
The current version of AI Prop Firms is 1.0. All future updates are provided free of charge. The latest version of the robot is always available directly through the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Price:
The price of AI Prop Firms is $799. The system can be used with any Prop Trading Firms and Forex broker. After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message to receive access to the private group, where you can get support and discuss the robot with our team and other users.

AI Prop Firms - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes AI Prop Firms different from standard trading robots?
    AI Prop Firms is built specifically for Prop Trading Firms environments. It uses Artificial Intelligence to analyze market conditions in real time, manage risk dynamically, and execute trades in a way that complies with strict prop firm rules rather than relying on static strategies.

  2. Is AI Prop Firms suitable for prop firm challenges and funded accounts?
    Yes. The system is designed to operate within evaluation rules as well as on funded accounts, including daily drawdown limits, lower leverage conditions, and consistency requirements.

  3. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. AI Prop Firms is delivered with preconfigured settings. The user only adjusts a few basic parameters, while Artificial Intelligence manages execution, risk control, and trade logic automatically.

  4. Which trading pairs does AI Prop Firms support?
    The system is currently optimized for USD/CAD, a pair well suited for prop firm conditions. GBP/USD will be added within the 5 days as a free update.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. AI Prop Firms operates 24/5, continuously analyzing the market and deciding when to trade or stay inactive without requiring user supervision.

  6. How does the system handle risk?
    Risk is managed dynamically by Artificial Intelligence. The system adapts exposure based on volatility, account conditions, and prop firm limits, and includes daily drawdown protection mechanisms.

  7. Does AI Prop Firms trade during economic news events?
    No. The system includes an Economic News Filter that blocks new trades before and after major announcements to reduce the risk of slippage and sudden volatility.

  8. Does the robot use grid or martingale strategies?
    No. AI Prop Firms does not use grid, martingale, or recovery based strategies. It focuses on controlled risk, single position logic, and consistency suitable for long term prop firm trading.

  9. Can I use AI Prop Firms with any prop trading firm or broker?
    Yes. The system is compatible with all prop trading firms and also works with any Forex broker that supports MetaTrader 5.

  10. What platform does AI Prop Firms support?
    AI Prop Firms is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which is the standard platform used by most prop trading firms.

  11. Are updates and improvements included?
    Yes. All updates are provided free of charge, and the latest version is always available directly through the MetaTrader platform.

  12. Is support available after purchase?
    Yes. After purchasing the EA, users receive access to a private group where support, detailed manual and updates are provided to ensure proper setup and usage.
If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team. You will receive full assistance in a private group, where our team will guide you through every step.

推荐产品
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
Advanced ORB Gold
Dodong Christian Arnon
专家
Recommended Broker >>>  https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp Check comments or my Bio for the roper & recommended settings          ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.3 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $299 | Increases 50% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional M30/H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with   #SmartRecovery   and   #AutoRecoverySystem   that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to rec
BoomAndCrashEA
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
The BoomAndCrashEA , based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
专家
[ SET FILES ] The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportun
Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5
Mohamed Chadlioui Ezzamouri
专家
Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5 - 黄金冲动反转策略 简介 Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT5 是专门针对黄金市场（XAUUSD）的专家顾问。经过多年对这种贵金属独特模式的研究开发，它实现了结合价格动态分析和保守风险管理的先进方法论。 交易理念 该策略基于识别黄金市场在受控修正阶段之前表现出显著冲动运动的特定时刻。我们的系统基于市场阶段转换进行操作，捕捉供需动态呈现暂时不平衡的机会。 技术特点 针对黄金波动率优化的冲动检测算法 专门为XAUUSD校准的参数 入场前条件验证系统 根据经纪商规则自动管理止损水平 智能仓位大小标准化 集成风险管理 预定义有利的风险/回报比率 可配置的最大点差过滤器 每笔交易最小量验证 防止不利市场条件的保护 不使用马丁格尔、网格或高风险策略 黄金特定优化 该EA包含专门针对黄金市场优化的参数，考虑其独特的波动特征、不同交易时段的行为和季节性模式。 技术要求 提供有竞争力黄金点差的经纪商（推荐ECN/RAW账户） 净额结算类型账户 最低杠杆：1:100（推荐1:500） 最低存款：1:500杠杆需$500 强
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
专家
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Volatilities Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
专家
Fund Mode MT5 – XAUUSD (M5) 的 Price Action EA Fund Mode MT5 是一款基于 Price Action 的智能交易系统（EA） 不使用 Grid 不使用 Martingale 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M5 时间周期开发， 重点关注安全性、稳定性，以及小资金账户的适用性。 注意： 过往表现并不保证未来结果。 交易存在风险。 主要功能 1️⃣ 交易系统 策略：Price Action + 吞没形态 主要时间周期：M5 不使用：Grid、Martingale 或 Hedge 入场条件： 吞没形态识别 多重过滤器：EMA、ADX、RSI 入场前需进行价格确认 2️⃣ 风险管理 止损：固定点数（默认 1000 点） 止盈：基于风险回报比（默认 1:2） 手数模式： 固定手数 按风险比例（每笔交易 % 风险） 回撤保护： 每日最大回撤限制 最大总回撤限制 3️⃣ 安全系统 每日盈利目标：达到目标后自动停止交易 资金锁定系统：当净值达到设定水平时锁定利润 RR 移动止损：根据风险回报比自动调整止损 点差过滤器：避免在高点差环境下
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
专家
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
STfusionPRO
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
专家
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and futures. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportuni
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.83 (12)
专家
Alpha Flow EA：将您的交易提升到新高度 介绍 Alpha Flow EA —— 一款先进的交易顾问，通过战略精准性、适应性和深度市场分析，彻底改变您的交易体验。 Alpha Flow EA 基于专有交易算法和深度市场洞察，能够在各种交易环境中表现出色，帮助您始终保持领先市场趋势的优势。 Alpha Flow EA 的独特之处 先进的市场分析 Alpha Flow EA 采用多层次的分析方法，将传统的技术分析与现代的量化策略相结合。它的高级模式识别算法能够发现新兴趋势，提供具有战略意义和时效性的交易机会。 多样化的交易策略 此顾问具备多种预设策略，能够自动适应当前的市场状况。与依赖固定规则的系统不同， Alpha Flow EA 动态选择最佳策略，在不同的市场情景中提升表现。 超高速交易执行 借助高频交易 (HFT) 技术， Alpha Flow EA 以惊人的速度执行交易。这不仅能将滑点降至最低，还能高效捕捉价格波动，在波动性较大的市场中提供战术优势。 多时间框架市场分析 Alpha Flow EA 同时分析多个时间框架，提供市场行为的全面视角。这种多维度的方法减少了错误信
Smart Prop Ai
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2 (4)
专家
AI-POWERED MULTI-AGENT TRADING SYSTEM —   The Future of EA Trading Has Arrived This EA trades across Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices — a total of 35 pairs. It intelligently executes scalping, day trades, and swing trades . There’s NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO HFT.  Every trade includes a stop loss, making it perfectly suited for both Prop Firm accounts and personal live accounts. Every action is guided by adaptive intelligence, calculated precision, and real-time market awareness. Built
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
专家
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Hyper Trex
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
If you're tired of trying to keep up with the unpredictable market, then it's time to let the   Gipo Trex   bot work its magic. This bot is designed to catch big price swings up or down, allowing you to perform at your best when the market moves in your favor. Gipo Trex is a unique tool that helps traders make the most of a volatile market. With two different bot modes, you can find the perfect setup for your individual needs and trading style. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trad
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
专家
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
专家
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou
专家
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) Day Тип Artificial intelligence Минимальный депозит 1500 USD (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с ЛЮБЫМ брокером ДА Запуск без предварительных настроек ДА Данный эксперт представляет собой ансамблевую систему моделей, обученный на пространстве синтезированных фракталов высокой размерности Второго уровня. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2343812?source=Site+Profile+Seller Ключевые особенности: Безопасность депозита Не использу
Market States EURUSD edition
Bruno Miguel Antunes De Sousa
专家
Market States EURUSD edition EA  The Market States EURUSD Edition is an algorithmic trading system built from applied research in market statistics , machine learning , and quantitative modeling to use on EURUSD , 15 minute time frame , with the best settings already defined .  Its core objective is simple: identify the market regime before taking any trading decision. The EA integrates concepts from Market Regime Theory , volatility modeling , and John Ehlers-inspired signal processing , crea
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Genostype
Tatiana Savkevych
专家
Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
Triple Trend Trader MT5
Jaron Clegg
专家
介绍 Triple Trend Trader ，一个前沿的全自动交易顾问，它利用了 三个 完美同步的Supertrend来释放强大的力量！这一先进的策略旨在抓住瞬间的交易机会，是剥头皮交易者的理想选择，也是网格系统用户的最佳搭档。 该强大工具的核心是Supertrend指标，这是一个受交易员喜爱的工具，使用平均真实范围（ATR）来无缝适应任何资产的波动性。Supertrend以其在识别趋势反转时的极高精确度而闻名，它能紧紧把握市场的动向，过滤噪音，让您始终处于交易的前沿。 重要提示！购买后请给我发私信，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 一般建议：执行良好且点差为2-5点。需要非常快速的VPS，最好延迟不超过50毫秒。 推荐： 货币对： GBPUSD 时间周期：5分钟 最低存款：$1000 账户类型：ECN、Raw或Razor，点差极低。 推荐经纪商：IC Markets、Exness的Raw和Razor账户，以获取最低点差。 重要：使用低点差账户对于获得最佳结果至关重要。 账户类型：对冲账户 输入参数： InpMagicnumber ：此EA所下单的交易的唯一标识符。 InitialLo
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
专家
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
AGE Pro
Shanker Manokaran
专家
Adaptive Grid Elite Pro Real Trading Results Live Trading Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322688 MT5 Indicator only https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144789 Overview Adaptive Grid Elite Pro is a sophisticated multi-currency portfolio trading system that combines advanced grid technology with intelligent risk management. Unlike traditional grid systems that operate on individual currency pairs, this EA employs a unified portfolio approach to manage positions across multiple corr
Ultra AI Pro
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
专家
***Limited Launch Offer! Ultra AI Pro will be free to download for the first 50 users! After that we are going full price. All we ask in return is that you give us some feedback, review Ultra AI Pro and leave a comment.*** Ultra A.I Pro is a sophisticated trading bot tailored for assets with strong long-term holding potential and robust market growth fundamentals, typically associated with indices like NAS100, S&P 500, and others. Designed to operate daily, Ultra A.I Pro meticulously capitalizes
Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro
Anastase Byiringiro
专家
UTAZIMA INTELLIGENT SMC PRO v4.5 The World-Class Smart Money Robot — UNLEASHED Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4.5   is a next-generation   Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who want   precision entries, high reward-to-risk, and strict capital protection . This EA is not a grid, not a martingale, and not a gamble bot. It trades like   institutional smart money . CORE STRATEGY (INSTITUTIONAL LOGIC) Utazima SMC Pro is built on   pure Smart Money principles :
Institutional VWAP Reversal EA
Illia Hereha
专家
Harness institutional strategies with Institutional VWAP Reversal EA: Capture reversals via VWAP deviation bands, volume spikes, and 200 EMA trend filter. Targets 5% monthly profit with 5% max daily DD, including profit caps, breakeven SL, and signal reversal options—ideal for prop-trading challenges. Customize TP/SL by percentages, RR, or candles; trade with trend or both sides. Optimized for forex majors and gold, with time-restricted execution for low-risk, reliable automation in volatile mar
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
专家
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.22 (9)
专家
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 我们有史以来最先进的 EA 版本，完全重构，集成了 人工智能决策 、 多AI投票 和 动态交易逻辑 。 现在它不仅适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） M1，还全面支持 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD ，具有高频入场、智能风险管理和完全适应性。 该 EA 结合了通过 OpenRouter 连接的免费AI 与高级过滤器，可在任何市场条件下实现精准交易。 交互式手册 V10.1 和预设: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公开频道 (含实时信号):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 主要升级: BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 在 V10.1 中，EA 不再局限于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它现在提供 对 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 ，包括预设、优化的手数管理和基于 AI 的决策逻辑。 这使得交易加密货币对时，可以享受与黄金相同的高级功能：多AI投票、动态风险管理
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
专家
MultiWay EA 是一个智能高效的自动交易系统，基于强大的均值回归策略。通过在九个相关（甚至一些通常“趋势性”）的货币对上进行广泛的分散化交易 — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP 和 GBPCAD — 它能够在强烈的单边走势后捕捉价格回归均值的机会。 购买后，请发送私人消息以获取完整的安装说明。 实时信号:  点击这里 当前价格 —   仅 $1937（限接下来的 10 位买家）。 MultiWay EA 非常适合那些重视简洁、稳定和清晰逻辑的交易者 — 无需复杂的设置，但具备灵活的资金管理和风险控制选项。 该智能交易系统遵循真正的“安装即忘”理念。它可以多年稳定运行，几乎无需用户干预，非常适合长期策略。 您可以将 MultiWay EA 作为账户的独立解决方案，或作为多元化投资组合中的重要组成部分。 只需将其附加到图表上，其余交给它完成。 MultiWay EA 的主要特点: 在运行过程中，EA 不仅考虑交易货币对的报价，还参考: 全球股市的波动情况 交易货币对基础货币的期货波
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易  XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/ 2321875 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelo
Cetus
Vladimir Mametov
4.91 (11)
专家
Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
专家
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
专家
信号账户 （运行0.75%余额风险） 注意：由于众多请求，我决定进行25%的折扣促销。购买或租赁均可在此期间享受折扣。促销期将持续1-2周，之后价格将恢复至$2400。如果在此期间购买市场周期，还可以在Nexus比特币剥头皮EA和Nexus指数上获得25%的折扣，创建一个非常好的多样化投资组合。 通过私信联系我，可享受所有EA购买10%的特别折扣。 如果需要MT4版本或无法负担租赁/购买费用，请联系我寻求替代方案。 加入Nexus社区公开聊天 MQL5市场中最佳的非马丁格尔、网格或平均EA。 此算法自2020年以来已经在私人账户上实时运行超过3.5年，返回超过26,000点的收益，具有出色的风险稳定性。现在升级到MT5平台，增加了市场状态识别和额外的指标过滤。 该算法利用基于零售交易者情绪和9种不同指标的专有AI模型来识别和预测相关的市场周期，包括MACD、平滑移动平均线、RSI、TDI、ADX及一些不常见的指标，以在趋势期间找到最佳入场点。 这些数据已经收集多年并输入AI引擎，以学习零售交易者的模式并持续与之对抗交易。 此EA是 Nexus 投资组合的一部分——MQL5市场中最长期稳
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
专家
FastWay EA 是一款基于强大均值回归策略的智能高效自动交易系统。它专注于交易相关货币对 AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD、EURGBP ，利用价格在大幅波动后回归均值的特性获利。 购买后请私信我以获取完整的安装说明。 实时信号:  点击这里 当前价格 — 接下来的10位买家仅需$1337。 FastWay EA 适合追求简洁、稳定、逻辑清晰的交易者——无需复杂设置，却提供灵活的资金管理与风险控制。 本 EA 遵循真正的 “设置后即可放置” 理念，能多年稳定运行，仅需极少干预，非常适合长期策略。 可单独运行，也可作为多元化策略组合的有力补充。 只需附加到图表，其余交给 EA。 FastWay EA 主要特点： 运行时不仅考虑交易对报价，还综合考虑： 全球股市波动情况 基准货币利率期货波动 对应货币对的期权市场波动与方向信号 使用网格系统，但 不使用马丁格尔 。 默认启用智能止损机制，长时间回撤时可有损平仓，避免无限持仓。 最低要求及建议 （默认设置） 经纪商：低点差。推荐 IC Markets、IC Trading、Valutrades。 最低入金：$1
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.21 (29)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (137)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
专家
平均成本法是非常基本且古老的交易算法，但从过去到现在都非常有用。 (注：所有租赁和购买 DCA Pro Trend AI 的用户，必须给我发消息以获取用户指南，在交易前获取推荐设置） 我是一名交易员，从 2009 年开始交易，现在交易就是我的生活。 我根据我所有的知识、所有的交易经验和基金管理经验编写了这个 EA。 让我问你一个问题，对你来说外汇最重要的是什么？ 我不知道你的确切答案，但我正确地知道我的答案“保证金是外汇交易中最重要的”，包括： - 账户杠杆 - 需要保证金 - 已用保证金 - 无保证金 - 保证金水平 - 止损水平 经过几年的亏损（现在不是），我发现并意识到数学，特别是“概率”在交易中非常有用。 我们可以用“概率”来计算一切，并由此获得奖励。 所以，你可以想象一下，我的DCA Pro Trend AI，包括：体验交易，体验资金管理，应用概率找出好的入场/出场，（一点）在行进学习中检测趋势。 目前我只关注算法：DCA 和对冲和网格，忽略所有带有指标的策略，原因是“所有指标总是在价格之后重新绘制和计算”。 DCA Pro Trend AI 的一些功能： -
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
专家
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
作者的更多信息
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (137)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
实用工具
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
实用工具
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
筛选:
无评论
回复评论