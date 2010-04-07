Zone touch MT Telegram alert, a simple but useful utility for manual trading by zones, informs the user with a screenshot and a short description in the Telegram channel as soon as the price reaches a certain zone of interest of the trader.

Helps the user to easily and conveniently build their business plan for a day or a longer period of time using special trading zones and fully control important changes on the chart using newsletters, without wasting a lot of time near the computer.

Works on both demo and real accounts and on all currency pairs and assets available in MT4 and MT5 on Windows 8+. Very simple and fast activation. It does not contain external libraries and modules, which guarantees fast delivery of a trading signal to the TG channel and requires virtually no technical support.

Installation

In the Tools->Options->Expert Advisors window, check the box Allow WebRequest for listed URL .

window, check the box . In the list of URLs , click on add new URL and type https://api.telegram.org into the empty form.

, click on add and type into the empty form. Click OK at the bottom of the window.

After installing the utility on the chart, in the advisor settings window, Inputs tab, fill in the TelegramBotToken (Telegram bot token) and TelegramChatId (Telegram chat ID) fields. Click OK at the bottom of the settings window. For installation and application, see the video description of the product.

Instructions

On the right side of the chart there is a panel with two red Sell buttons and a dark blue Buy button for generating special zones in the form of red and dark blue rectangles.

Red zones for price reaction to sell, a message in the TG channel will only be sent if the price touches the bottom of the rectangle.

Dark blue zones for price reaction to buy, a message will be sent to the TG channel only if the price touches the top of the rectangle.

Attention

It is impossible to test on a strategy tester; it only works on real charts.



