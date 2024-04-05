EA Toolkit - All-in-One - Basket Multicurrency Grid

EA Profile Overview
Version Status: Current Release: v1.01 - This is the inaugural release of the EA, accompanied by a steadfast commitment to ongoing enhancements and updates. As with any initial launch, we welcome user feedback for further refinement, which may include the addition of new features and improvements to the code.
Support & Resources:
- Support Site: Forex Factory Thread
- Comprehensive User Manual: Draf version available
- Recommended Indicators:
- Inspiration & Development Sources:
Core Features:
Strategies: Diverse Trading Strategies:
- Classic Grid Trading
- Conditional Grid Based on Market Indicators
- Time-Driven Trading Tactics
- Retracement Capture
- Trend Following Techniques
Risk & Money Management:
- Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Equity Levels
- Grid Volatility Adjustment referencing EURUSD Movement
- Flexible Grid Configuration by Pips or Basis Points
Directional Trading Constraints: Adaptive Directional Grid Adjustments:
- Initiate buy positions on dips and sell positions on rallies, or alternatively, sell on dips and buy on rallies depending on the chosen strategy.
- Statistically Optimized Trade Directions and Indicator-Based Formulas
- Simulated Trading Analytics with Timed Exits and Indicator-Based Formulas
- Swing Point Analysis for Market Entry and Exit
Enhanced Position Sizing: Configurable Martingale Sequence for Progressive Lot Increments
Order Management & Protection: Advanced Stop Order Conditions:
- Time-Based Position Liquidation
- Take Profit Calculations by Pips/BPS
- Offset Worst Losses with Cumulative Profits
- Pair-Wide Profit Consolidation for Position Closure
- Dynamic Profit Locking Mechanism
- Average True Range (ATR) for Stop Loss Configuration
- Fixed Stop Loss by Pips/BPS
Portfolio Management:
- Aggregate Basket Take Profit Targets by Percentage
- Comprehensive Basket Stop Loss Parameters by Percentage
- Precise Daily Basket Operating Hours
- Weekend Trading Suspension Logic
- Max Profit Retention Timers
- Max Loss Limitation Timers
Market News Strategy:
- Pre-News Profit Taking per Currency Pair
- Post-News Trading Hiatus per Affected Currency Pair
- News Event Grid Trading with Dynamic Lot Adjustment
Analytical Tools & Indicators:
- Statistical Analysis with Normalized Z-Score for 30+ MQL4 Indicators, including Fibonacci and AVWAP
- Integration with External Indicators like Currency Strength Meters for Enhanced Signal Precision
- Custom Strategy Formulation with Indicator Combinations
Interactive User Interface:
- GUI-Based Manual Trading Conforming to EA Logic
- Persistent State Saving for System Updates and Terminal Restarts
- Account-Wide Trade Management
- Parallel Processing in Multiple Instances for Real-Time Statistical Analysis
- CSV Export of Configuration Settings for Spreadsheet Management
- Customizable Currency Pair Selection with Option to Replace Major Pairs
- GUI-Controlled Basket Opening and Closing
- Save/Load Settings Feature for Quick Strategy Switching
- Per-Pair Configuration via GUI (Settings and Formulas)
Notifications & Alerts: Basic Notifications for Trade Events and System Alerts
This EA is designed for traders seeking a sophisticated, flexible trading system that can be tailored to a wide range of trading styles and risk appetites. From the automation of complex strategies to manual intervention capabilities, this toolkit is engineered to provide a comprehensive solution for today's dynamic trading environments.