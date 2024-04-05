EA Toolkit - All-in-One - Basket Multicurrency Grid

EA Profile Overview



Version Status: Current Release: v1.01 - This is the inaugural release of the EA, accompanied by a steadfast commitment to ongoing enhancements and updates. As with any initial launch, we welcome user feedback for further refinement, which may include the addition of new features and improvements to the code.

Support & Resources:



Core Features:

Strategies: Diverse Trading Strategies:

Classic Grid Trading Conditional Grid Based on Market Indicators Time-Driven Trading Tactics Retracement Capture Trend Following Techniques

Risk & Money Management:

Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Equity Levels Grid Volatility Adjustment referencing EURUSD Movement Flexible Grid Configuration by Pips or Basis Points

Directional Trading Constraints: Adaptive Directional Grid Adjustments:

Initiate buy positions on dips and sell positions on rallies, or alternatively, sell on dips and buy on rallies depending on the chosen strategy.

Statistically Optimized Trade Directions and Indicator-Based Formulas

Simulated Trading Analytics with Timed Exits and Indicator-Based Formulas

Swing Point Analysis for Market Entry and Exit

Enhanced Position Sizing: Configurable Martingale Sequence for Progressive Lot Increments

Order Management & Protection: Advanced Stop Order Conditions:

Time-Based Position Liquidation

Take Profit Calculations by Pips/BPS

Offset Worst Losses with Cumulative Profits

Pair-Wide Profit Consolidation for Position Closure

Dynamic Profit Locking Mechanism

Average True Range (ATR) for Stop Loss Configuration

Fixed Stop Loss by Pips/BPS

Portfolio Management:

Aggregate Basket Take Profit Targets by Percentage

Comprehensive Basket Stop Loss Parameters by Percentage

Precise Daily Basket Operating Hours

Weekend Trading Suspension Logic

Max Profit Retention Timers

Max Loss Limitation Timers

Market News Strategy:

Pre-News Profit Taking per Currency Pair

Post-News Trading Hiatus per Affected Currency Pair

News Event Grid Trading with Dynamic Lot Adjustment

Analytical Tools & Indicators:

Statistical Analysis with Normalized Z-Score for 30+ MQL4 Indicators, including Fibonacci and AVWAP

Integration with External Indicators like Currency Strength Meters for Enhanced Signal Precision

Custom Strategy Formulation with Indicator Combinations

Interactive User Interface:

GUI-Based Manual Trading Conforming to EA Logic

Persistent State Saving for System Updates and Terminal Restarts

Account-Wide Trade Management

Parallel Processing in Multiple Instances for Real-Time Statistical Analysis

CSV Export of Configuration Settings for Spreadsheet Management

Customizable Currency Pair Selection with Option to Replace Major Pairs

GUI-Controlled Basket Opening and Closing

Save/Load Settings Feature for Quick Strategy Switching

Per-Pair Configuration via GUI (Settings and Formulas)

Notifications & Alerts: Basic Notifications for Trade Events and System Alerts

This EA is designed for traders seeking a sophisticated, flexible trading system that can be tailored to a wide range of trading styles and risk appetites. From the automation of complex strategies to manual intervention capabilities, this toolkit is engineered to provide a comprehensive solution for today's dynamic trading environments.



