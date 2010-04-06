Close Order EA MT4

This EA will automatically close all open and pending order when profit or loss is reached according to users setting.

Profit or loss can be set by percentage or by amount.

When inputting amount for loss make sure to put " - " (minus) sign before the amount.

The color of text displayed on the chart can be change in the user input.

The text position can also be changed:

- left top corner

- right top corner

- left bottom corner

- right bottom corner


Prodotti consigliati
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilità
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseeing diverse assets, empowering traders to discern prospective trades across a tailored symbol array devoid of manual reconfigura
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Utilità
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
Experts
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
Utilità
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Guardian of the Galaxy
Arwan Prabowo
5 (1)
Utilità
Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
FREE
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight – Il trading intelligente inizia qui Panoramica E se potessi analizzare l’intero mercato – Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni – in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente ogni grafico? EASY Insight è il tuo strumento di esportazione pronto per l’IA, che trasforma i dati degli indicatori in informazioni di trading operative. Pensato per i trader che vogliono smettere di perdere tempo con ipotesi e sovraccarico visivo, offre una panoramica completa del mercato in
Corti Unity EA
Mr Nattawut Poochomchuen
Experts
Corti Unity EA is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs:   NZDUSD,USDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPCHF (Work on any currency pair)  Recommended timeframe:   M15 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multip
Kakarot Ea
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Flexible command entry and exit - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs. - Support trade manual methods. - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit. Help Manual Bot configu
Algo v3 ea robot
Sharif Khatib Said
1 (1)
Experts
ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading throug
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
OwlGrid01
Angel Perez Sanchez
Experts
Questo Consulente Esperto rende semplice l'efficacia. Consente di personalizzare il livello di rischio in base al proprio profilo e capitale attraverso un sistema di somma lotti regolabile. Gestisci i tuoi investimenti con precisione. Ideale per combinare diversi insiemi di operazioni conservative per ottenere profitti controllati e costanti. Nella sezione delle immagini, puoi vedere alcuni backtest oltre al comportamento di 8 set su diversi strumenti in tempo reale (in un'immagine vedi l'aggreg
Super Scalping Trading System XL
Qun Ying Fu
Utilità
In a trend trading system, find the right entry and exit points. In forex trading, a trading strategy is a fixed plan designed to make a decent return by going long or short the market. The main reason a properly researched trading strategy is helpful is because it is verifiable, quantifiable, consistent, and objective. For each trading strategy, you need to define the assets to be traded, the entry/exit points, and money management rules.
ANOVA Seeking
Mano Boonsok
Experts
**Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)** **Core Statistical Framework:** 1. **ANOVA Analysis:**    - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance    - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions    - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation 2. **R-squared Analysis:**    - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)    - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)    - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)    - Combined R² for overall market state    - Determines sid
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Experts
L'implementazione ripetuta di una strategia solida spesso si rivela un compito impegnativo. Comprendiamo che il tuo tempo è prezioso, ed è per questo che presentiamo " Diamond Hedge ". Questa soluzione rivoluzionaria offre una strategia vincente, consentendoti di godere del successo senza il peso di trascorrere ore a monitorare i grafici. Importante! Contattami immediatamente dopo l'acquisto, e ti fornirò i parametri che utilizzo! Come funziona? Configura il tuo canale di trading e scegli il m
FREE
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilità
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilità
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
FREE
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
BreakOpen EA
Jose Pinto
Experts
EURUSD H1     (not a "get rich tonight" scheme but a real tool that will help your account equity to grow up steadly) -----    NEW VERSION 2.0 OUT !!!   ----- $ 200 Minimum Equity - Follow Trend Strategy - Non-Martingale Averaging with Stop Loss - Technical [MA] + [Candlestick Pattern] + Support / Resistance LOGIC: 1. A. SL_Percent_continue if true then the stop loss function works, and it is possible to continue trades even if hit by stop loss B. Risk_Percent_continue the value of stop lo
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilità
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Auto Entry Exit
Phan Van Vien
Utilità
If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System.. Buy low sell high from potential reversal point For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more Default setting is for t
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Experts
BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
Smart Hedge
Francesco Baldi
Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113024 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, an
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilità
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilità
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilità
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Altri dall’autore
PivotMT4
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilità
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT4. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Buyer and Seller Power MT4
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilità
This Expert Advisor will not place any trade. This Expert Advisor will only show the buyer and the seller power in percentage on the upper right corner of the selected chart. The percentage of the Buyer and Seller is calculated based on the Open, Close, High and Low price of the selected candle. Candle can be selected using the shift on the Input Tab where 0 means the current candle, 1 means previous 1 candle before the current candle.
PivotMT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilità
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT5. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Buyer and Seller Power MT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilità
This Expert Advisor will not place any trade. This Expert Advisor will only show the buyer and the seller power in percentage on the upper right corner of the selected chart. The percentage of the Buyer and Seller is calculated based on the Open, Close, High and Low price of the selected candle. Candle can be selected using the shift on the Input Tab where 0 means the current candle, 1 means previous 1 candle before the current candle.
Close Order EA MT5
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilità
This EA will automatically close all open order when profit or loss is reached according to users setting. You need to select close by percentage or close by amount. If close by percentage or close by amount is set to true the EA will exit. When the setting is set to true, the value of profit and loss can not be 0. Please set to true the option for Close Order with Same Symbol or Close All Order.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione