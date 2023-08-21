Pass The Prop Firm EA
- Experts
- Dirar Alzoubi
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 24 August 2023
- Activations: 8
🚀 Introducing “Pass The Prop Firm” EA – Your ace for trading challenges, now with machine learning precision!
-
PropFirmSettings: Safeguard your balance and aim for the stars with tailored profit targets.
- Prop Firm Balance: Ensure your equity never dips below this threshold.
- Close All Trades at Profit Target: Automatically secure profits when your goal is reached.
- Profit Target Percentage: Set your sights on a specific profit ratio.
- Daily Loss Percentage: Limit daily losses to protect your capital.
- Overall Drawdown Percentage: Control overall account drawdown for robust risk management.
- Daily Limit Reset Hour: Choose the hour to reset daily calculations.
-
ClosingSettings: Fine-tune your exit strategy for optimal outcomes.
- TakeProfit: Lock in profits at your desired price level.
- StopLoss: Set a safety net to minimize losses.
-
LotSizeSettings: Command your trade volumes with precision.
- Fixed or Percent: Choose between a fixed lot size or a percentage of your equity.
-
EMASettings: Harness the trend’s power with customized EMA indicators.
- Use EMA: Activate EMA for trend-based strategies.
-
RSISettings: Sharpen your market entry and exit with fine-tuned RSI parameters.
- RSI Period and Time Frame: Customize the RSI to fit your trading tempo.
🤖 Automate Your Success: Let “Pass The Prop Firm” EA’s machine learning algorithms navigate the markets for you.
4 Star till now. EA is not used yet in live or Demo. Checking for perfect sets. Developer is open to ideas and improves the EA if it fits. He is reachable and does not hide like many SCAM EA owners. I am positive about the joureny of this EA. Great thing is in progress... :)