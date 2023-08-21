Pass The Prop Firm EA

3.5

🚀 Introducing “Pass The Prop Firm” EA – Your ace for trading challenges, now with machine learning precision!

  • PropFirmSettings: Safeguard your balance and aim for the stars with tailored profit targets.

    • Prop Firm Balance: Ensure your equity never dips below this threshold.
    • Close All Trades at Profit Target: Automatically secure profits when your goal is reached.
    • Profit Target Percentage: Set your sights on a specific profit ratio.
    • Daily Loss Percentage: Limit daily losses to protect your capital.
    • Overall Drawdown Percentage: Control overall account drawdown for robust risk management.
    • Daily Limit Reset Hour: Choose the hour to reset daily calculations.

  • ClosingSettings: Fine-tune your exit strategy for optimal outcomes.

    • TakeProfit: Lock in profits at your desired price level.
    • StopLoss: Set a safety net to minimize losses.

  • LotSizeSettings: Command your trade volumes with precision.

    • Fixed or Percent: Choose between a fixed lot size or a percentage of your equity.

  • EMASettings: Harness the trend’s power with customized EMA indicators.

    • Use EMA: Activate EMA for trend-based strategies.

  • RSISettings: Sharpen your market entry and exit with fine-tuned RSI parameters.

    • RSI Period and Time Frame: Customize the RSI to fit your trading tempo.

🤖 Automate Your Success: Let “Pass The Prop Firm” EA’s machine learning algorithms navigate the markets for you.


Reviews
- Md Rashidul Hasan
3613
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.08.23 15:58 
 

4 Star till now. EA is not used yet in live or Demo. Checking for perfect sets. Developer is open to ideas and improves the EA if it fits. He is reachable and does not hide like many SCAM EA owners. I am positive about the joureny of this EA. Great thing is in progress... :)

Filter:
Krzysztof Piotr Gawronski
508
Krzysztof Piotr Gawronski 2024.02.13 05:02 
 

Hi Dirar, The EA has potential to be useful. What I miss though is the effective detection of market opportunities. It would be very helpful if you provide some example set files for the selected forex pairs. Thank you.

Dirar Alzoubi
1813
Reply from developer Dirar Alzoubi 2024.02.17 21:19
Absolutly, will work on that. thank you.
kwat3173
79
kwat3173 2023.09.26 03:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dirar Alzoubi
1813
Reply from developer Dirar Alzoubi 2023.09.27 13:21
Hi, would you please be more specific on how you did not get it to work? was it that you got no trades? because if you saw the graph, there are not that many trades the goes on, because I care more about quality than quantity. Regarding the support, I'm not sure what you mean by that, I have replied to everyone who messaged me here, and helped them with all the questions they had. Finally I ask you to be fair to yourself and those who are interested in this EA. Thank you and best of luck. Regards. Dirar
Reply to review