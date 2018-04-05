Gridge
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
Gridge: MT5 Expert Advisor for Hedging Grid Scalping
Gridge is an expert advisor for MT5 that employs a hedging grid scalping strategy based on the mean reversion concept. This strategy assumes that prices will revert to their average value after deviations. The EA utilizes the Keltner Channel Custom (KCC) indicator to identify market tops and bottoms for optimal trade entries.
Indicator Parameters:
- Period: Number of bars for moving average and average true range calculation.
- Deviation: Multiplier for average true range, creating upper and lower bands.
- Mode: Type of moving average used (e.g., simple, exponential, linear weighted).
- Applied Price: Price used for calculating the moving average (e.g., close, open, high, low, median).
Trade Management Parameters:
- Profit Target: Pips the EA aims to reach before closing trades.
- Hedge Profit Target: Pips for closing hedge trades.
- Grid Distance: Pips between each trade in the same direction.
- Lot Multiplier: Factor for increasing lot size for each subsequent trade.
- Hedge Lot Multiplier: Factor for increasing lot size for each subsequent hedge trade.
- Max Number of Trades: Limit for the maximum number of trades in the same direction.
Exit Strategy Parameters:
- Closing Option: Choice between profit target or trailing stop loss to close trades.
- Loss Recovery Method: Choice between trailing take profit or hedging strategy to recover losses.
- Trailing Stop Loss: Dynamic level adjusting with market conditions.
- Trailing Take Profit: Dynamic level adjusting with market conditions.
- Hedging Strategy: Technique involving trades in the opposite direction to offset losses.
Risk Management Parameters:
- Balance Increase: Amount account balance must increase before lot size adjustment.
- Volume Increase: Lots added to initial lot size when balance increase is reached.
- Minimum Lot: Smallest lot size the EA can use.
- Maximum Lot: Largest lot size the EA can use.
General Information:
- Gridge is designed to work on any currency pair and time frame, with testing recommended on a demo account before using on a live account.
- Compatible with the Metaquotes marketplace, Gridge can be published as a single file with custom indicator values calculated within the EA.
Additional Notes:
- Gridge is a robust and complex EA offering a competitive edge in exploiting mean reversion in the forex market.
- Provided set for EURUSD pair, but users can optimize for other pairs.
- Currently offered at a low price, with plans for an upcoming increase, making it an opportune time to purchase.