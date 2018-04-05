IntelliAlpha Premium EA

Next Price is 125$

Introducing IntelliAlpha Premium: Your Go-To Forex Trading Partner

Hey there! I'm thrilled to share IntelliAlpha Premium with you, I designed it to make your trading journey more enjoyable, regardless of whether you're just starting out or have been in the game for years.

Why You'll Love IntelliAlpha Premium:

  • Simple to Use: I know how overwhelming trading can be, so I made IntelliAlpha Premium easy to set up and use. You won't get bogged down with complicated settings.

  • Adapts to the Market: The markets are always changing, and your trading strategy should too. IntelliAlpha Premium adjusts its tactics based on current market conditions to help give you an edge.

  • Fixed SL and TP: With the new feature of fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), you now have even more control over your trades, ensuring you lock in profits and limit losses automatically.

  • Always on the Lookout: It's hard to catch every opportunity, especially if you have other commitments. IntelliAlpha Premium scans the market 24/7, so you don't miss out on potential wins.

Exclusive Bonus for Our Users: To get you started on the right foot, I’ll be sharing my personal set files in the comment section through a link. These are the settings I use myself, tailored to help you maximize IntelliAlpha Premium’s potential from day one.

Important Note About the Set Files: Please be aware that the set files I'm sharing are not optimized with the new fixed SL and TP feature. This means you have a fantastic opportunity to explore and fine-tune these settings according to your own optimization strategies. It's all about giving you the tools and flexibility to tailor IntelliAlpha Premium to your unique trading style and goals.

Note that these sets are optimized for Oanda, you might want to run an optimization for your desiered broker.

Extra Note: I'm optimizing the EA for Vantage now, you can check the ready files in the link in the comment. If you need more info regarding optimizing on different brokers or any other info please don't histate to reach me.

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