Eazy Indicator

Forex BUY and SELL signals from the best Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. Draw bullish/bearish bars on the chart. Accurate trend detector.

Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a simple MT5 indicator that draws bullish and bearish bars in the chart to reflect the direction of the trend.

The indicator consists of orange bearish bars and green bullish bars. When the trend changes its direction, the indicator changes its color.

The indicator is a modernization of the traditional Heiken Ashi indicator. Moving Averages indicator compositions for building bars.

The AUDUSD H1 chart above shows the BUY and SELL signals of the indicator.

This indicator indicates a bearish and bullish trend by drawing bars. These columns reflect the general mood of the market.

The indicator works like a regular candlestick chart. It draws layers of green and orange bars to inform forex traders about market movements.

The moving average of the indicator filters out false signals and shows the exact entry and exit points.

The indicator can also be used to detect market reversals. Traders can exit their long or short positions whenever the indicator changes color.

How to trade the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator?

Whenever this indicator shows orange bars, you are going short. Conversely, when the indicator draws green bars, you open a long position.

How reliable is Heiken Ashi?

Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a reliable indicator that gives accurate BUY and SELL signals.

Conclusion

This indicator for MT5 plots bullish and bearish bars to indicate the direction of a trend. In addition, this indicator is free to download, making it easily accessible to all forex traders.


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Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicators
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Super Suavizador
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5 que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS que son alineadas y procesadas según Fibonacci luego el promedio es suavizado"  Se ingresa un número de 2 a N que multiplica los EMA-Fibonacci y por consiguiente aumenta los fibonacci, resultando un promedio.   Se ingresa un número que suaviza los EMA-Fibonacci. Considerando los números 1/1 seria la suavización minima. Considerando los números 3/5 seria la suavización media. Considerando los números 10/30 seria la suavización alta.....etc
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Indicators
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
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