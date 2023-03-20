Eazy Indicator

Forex BUY and SELL signals from the best Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. Draw bullish/bearish bars on the chart. Accurate trend detector.

Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a simple MT5 indicator that draws bullish and bearish bars in the chart to reflect the direction of the trend.

The indicator consists of orange bearish bars and green bullish bars. When the trend changes its direction, the indicator changes its color.

The indicator is a modernization of the traditional Heiken Ashi indicator. Moving Averages indicator compositions for building bars.

The AUDUSD H1 chart above shows the BUY and SELL signals of the indicator.

This indicator indicates a bearish and bullish trend by drawing bars. These columns reflect the general mood of the market.

The indicator works like a regular candlestick chart. It draws layers of green and orange bars to inform forex traders about market movements.

The moving average of the indicator filters out false signals and shows the exact entry and exit points.

The indicator can also be used to detect market reversals. Traders can exit their long or short positions whenever the indicator changes color.

How to trade the Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator?

Whenever this indicator shows orange bars, you are going short. Conversely, when the indicator draws green bars, you open a long position.

How reliable is Heiken Ashi?

Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a reliable indicator that gives accurate BUY and SELL signals.

Conclusion

This indicator for MT5 plots bullish and bearish bars to indicate the direction of a trend. In addition, this indicator is free to download, making it easily accessible to all forex traders.



