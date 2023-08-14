Order Block Detector MT4

Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator.

  • Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader).
  • Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex.
  • Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1.
  • Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated.
  • Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts. 
  • Enhanced by strong VSA (Volume Spread Analysis).

Please note that our indicator provides fast and accurate order block detection without any repainting.

eryuechunshen
661
eryuechunshen 2024.10.30 18:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis