Neural Bar Impulse is an indicator based on a neural network created and specially trained to predict the potential impulse of each next market bar. By bar impulse we mean the tendency of the market price to update the maximum or minimum of the bar relative to its opening price.





We chose this particular feature of market bars because, based on our own research, we discovered an interesting feature of bar impulses to be harbingers of a change in price trend movements.





The neural network we created was trained on all major Forex currency pairs (from 2001 to today), metals, indexes and crypto, using a 1-hour time interval. Millions of historical bars took part in the training of this most complex mathematical model.





To solve our task of predicting bar impulse, we used a Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) with a sophisticated and modern architecture that combines an LSTM layer to analyze dependencies in time series, BatchNormalization and Dropout to stabilize training and prevent overtraining, and full-link layers to extract higher-level features from the data. Training such a model allows it to capture complex time dependencies in currency rate data and make predictions based on these dependencies.





The latest updates of the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal from MetaQuotes have introduced an amazing opportunity to integrate neural networks of any complexity into our products using the ONNX model exchange format. This opens up a huge potential for us to further improve market products and increase their profitability. === NEURAL NETWORK MODEL === - Neural network model settings.

Neural Network Model - Model of neural network: Neural Model FOREX, Neural Model METALS, Neural Model INDEXES, Neural Model CRYPTO.



=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS === - Calculation of historical bars settings.

Calculate History From Bar Shift - History bar number from which the indicator calculation begins.

Calculate History From Bar DateTime - Date/time of the history bar from which the indicator calculation begins.



=== MOVING AVERAGE === - Moving average settings.

Averaging Period - Averaging period (based on the indicator).



=== DIVERGENCE === - Divergence settings.

Divergence By... - How we build divergence: DIVERGENCE_BY_INDICATOR - on the extreme values of the indicator, DIVERGENCE_BY_AVERAGING - on the extreme values of the averaging.

Indicator Extremums Min. Height % - The minimum height of the indicator extremum in order to consider it a top and use it to draw divergence lines on the indicator chart.

Indicator Extremums Min. Deviation % - Minimum deviation between two indicator extremes. The higher the value, the greater the slope of the divergence lines, that is, the steeper the declines/rises between extremes on the indicator chart.

Price Extremums Min. Deviation % - Same as in the previous parameter, only for price extremes, not the indicator.

Paint Arrows - Draw arrows.

Buy Color - Color for Buys.

Sell Color - Color for Sells.



=== NOTIFICATIONS === - Notification settings (work if the Paint Arrows parameter is activated)

Send Alert Notifications - Send alerts in MetaTrader terminal.

Send Push Notifications - Send push notifications to the mobile terminal.

Send E-Mail Notifications - Send notifications by email.



