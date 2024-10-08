Neural Bar Impulse
- Indicators
- Denys Babiak
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 8 October 2024
- Activations: 5
The latest updates of the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal from MetaQuotes have introduced an amazing opportunity to integrate neural networks of any complexity into our products using the ONNX model exchange format. This opens up a huge potential for us to further improve market products and increase their profitability.
=== NEURAL NETWORK MODEL === - Neural network model settings.
Neural Network Model - Model of neural network: Neural Model FOREX, Neural Model METALS, Neural Model INDEXES, Neural Model CRYPTO.
=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS === - Calculation of historical bars settings.
Calculate History From Bar Shift - History bar number from which the indicator calculation begins.
Calculate History From Bar DateTime - Date/time of the history bar from which the indicator calculation begins.
=== MOVING AVERAGE === - Moving average settings.
Averaging Period - Averaging period (based on the indicator).
=== DIVERGENCE === - Divergence settings.
Divergence By... - How we build divergence: DIVERGENCE_BY_INDICATOR - on the extreme values of the indicator, DIVERGENCE_BY_AVERAGING - on the extreme values of the averaging.
Indicator Extremums Min. Height % - The minimum height of the indicator extremum in order to consider it a top and use it to draw divergence lines on the indicator chart.
Indicator Extremums Min. Deviation % - Minimum deviation between two indicator extremes. The higher the value, the greater the slope of the divergence lines, that is, the steeper the declines/rises between extremes on the indicator chart.
Price Extremums Min. Deviation % - Same as in the previous parameter, only for price extremes, not the indicator.
Paint Arrows - Draw arrows.
Buy Color - Color for Buys.
Sell Color - Color for Sells.
=== NOTIFICATIONS === - Notification settings (work if the Paint Arrows parameter is activated)
Send Alert Notifications - Send alerts in MetaTrader terminal.
Send Push Notifications - Send push notifications to the mobile terminal.
Send E-Mail Notifications - Send notifications by email.