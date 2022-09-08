Markets Trend Determination

At the heart of any form of trading is the need to anticipate the direction the markets will go. To make this decision traders cannot afford to ignore trend analysis. Apply this before taking any trades otherwise you will loose.

Market Trend Analysis is fundamental part of trading that's based on many indicators, patterns to predict future prices. The process of analysing each symbol can take weeks.

  • This indicator saves the time of sitting and determining the direction of the markets.
  • This indicator samples all currency pairs available on your MT4 platform and instantly tells you the direction of markets.
  • This indicator determines the direction of currency pair for each timeframe available.
  • This indicator will inform you whether the currency pair/any symbol in each time frame is a buy (bullish trend) or Sell (bearish trend) or Sideways Trend.
  • The indicator will instantly scan through ALL the currency pairs/symbols and instantly give you the results on a file Text document or .CSV

Steps:

  1. Apply Confirmation to all currencies using automated indicator, You find it under indicators after downloading it:

    • Open USDCHF

    • Attach “The MTD Markets Trend Determinationindicator robot

      • On the inputs dialog, input today’s date in the default format

    • Close  all currencies

    • Go to File->Open Data Folder->MQL4->Files

    • Open folder with today’s date as set in the expert advisor’s input dialog

    • Open the related text file

    • Select the trending currencies:

      • If there are at least 3 consecutive timeframes with “Down”, it is a bearish/ trend

      • If there are at least 3 consecutive timeframes with “Up”, it is a bullish/ trend

        If there are at least 3 consecutive timeframes with “Sideways”, it is a sideways trend

































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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
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