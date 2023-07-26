Trend Renewal Indicator

1. GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF THE TREND RENEWAL INDICATOR

The Trend Renewal Indicator (TRI) is a simple yet very powerful trend-following indicator that works on the MT5 trading platform of MetaQoutes (MLQ5).

The TRI indicator suits small and large accounts, and is ideal for very large accounts. It has been used for decades by fund managers and institutional traders, but never offered to retail traders.

The TRI works with any instrument, including currencies, crypto currencies, metals, hard and soft commodities as well as indices.

The Trend Renewal Indicator combines two trending moving averages and a strong reversal candle to generate a trade signal that marks the continuation of the original trend after a brief retracement. An example for a BUY setup is shown in Figure 1, and a similar example for a SELL setup is shown in Figure 2. Executing a trade after a triggered signal requires further consideration as discussed later; the purpose is to apply the necessary discretion that accounts for possible news announcement and zones of support and resistance. 

The TRI can be attached to H1, H4 and D1 charts, but it is ideal for the longer timeframes H4 and D1. In particular, a trading signal on the D1 chart is extremely powerful, and it can produce high profitability rates. 

The TRI does no trade too often, but when the signal appears it will have very high probability of success. Ideally, the trader can attach the TRI to all the charts you wish to trade and wait for the signal. The trader can also activate the email alert and push notification to receive the signals as they appear.

2. CONDITIONS FOR THE ENTRY SIGNAL

2.1 Buy Setup

An entry signal appears in the form of an upward arrow when 2 conditions are fulfilled: (1) the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, (2) a reversal candle is formed after a brief pullback of the price towards the 2 moving averages (see Figure 1). To qualify, the reversal candle must penetrate the fast moving average and its head (body) should be small compared with the total length of the candle in terms of a ratio to be specified by the user. 

The triggered signal will draw 3 dots on the new candle that will form after the reversal candle (see Figure 3). The first dot will represent the entry price for a limit order (BUY stop) at a price above the top of the reversal candle. The second dot will represent the stop loss (SL) price, which will be located just below the reversal candle. The third dot will determine the take profit (TP) price level based on the reward to risk ratio specified by the user. The user MUST analyse the signal before execution as detailed later.  

2.2 Sell Setup

An entry signal appears in the form of a downward arrow when 2 conditions are fulfilled: (1) the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, (2) when a reversal candle is formed after a brief pullback of the price towards the 2 moving averages (see Figure 2). To qualify, the reversal candle must penetrate the fast moving average and its “inverted” head (body) should be small compared with the total length of the candle in terms of a ratio to be specified by the user. 

The triggered signal will draw 3 dots on the new candle that will form after the reversal candle. The first dot will represent the entry price for a limit order (SELL stop) at a price below the bottom of the reversal candle. The second dot will represent the stop loss (SL) price, which will be located just above the reversal candle. The third dot will determine the take profit (TP) price level based on the reward to risk ratio specified by the user. The user must analyse the signal before execution as detailed later.

SETTINGS

Points for Entry: Number of points (pips/10) above the previous candle to enter BUY or below the previous candle to enter SELL

SL (points):  Number of points (pips/10) below the previous candle to Stop Loss in a BUY or above the previous candle to Stop Loss in a SELL

Fast MA: Period, Type, Type of Price

Slow MA:  Period, Type, Type of Price


3. HOW TO USE THE TRI INDICATOR TO EXECUTE TRADES

The trader should be aware of four main factors before executing the signal to increase the probability of success:

1. The trader must confirm that the price is indeed trending prior to the current setup. This is covered in Section ‎3.1.

2. The trader must ensure that signals triggered on a small time frame such as H1 must align with higher time frames such as H4 and D1. More on that in Section ‎3.3.

3. The trader must examine the support and resistance levels near the current price. This is explained in Section ‎3.4.

4. The trader must check any pending news associated with the intended instrument. In this regard, depending on the type of impact the news has, the trader may choose to avoid trading a few hours prior to or after the news announcement. In the case of unscheduled news, the trader will need to manage the trade objectively. 

3.1 Confirmation of an established trend before the signal

As indicated earlier, an entry signal MUST NOT be executed until further analysis is made, including confirmation that a trend had already been established prior to the current price structure without much stagnation (i.e., avoid long sideway periods). Since price moves in waves, it is recommended that 2 waves at least must have been formed before entering on the third wave. BUY and SELL examples are presented in Figure 4 and Figure 5, respectively. 

3.2 Avoidance of stagnated periods

Price consolidation over a long period may denote overall trend reversal. For this reason, it is advisable to avoid entry when the price lurks for long within a price zone. In other words, the trader must see a reasonable angle between the slow and fast moving averages before executing the signal.  An example of failed signals due to stagnation is shown in Figure 6.

3.3 Alignment of small Timeframe with Higher Timeframe

As discussed earlier, the TRI can trade H1, H4 and D1 time frames. It is strongly advised that in trading H1, the overall trend of the H1 chart must align with the trend of both H4 and D1. Moving averages can be used to ascertain this requirement, such that the fast MA is above the slow MA for H1, H4 and D1 for BUY entry and the fast MA is below the slow MAs for H1, H4 and D1 for SELL entry.

This also applies to trading H4 charts where the trend must align with the D1 trend. 

3.4 Consideration of support and resistance

The two zones of price within the 3 dots that denote the entry, SL and TP are generally sensitive to nearby support and resistance levels (the two zones are marked in Figure 8). This effect can be summarized as follows:

BUY Signals

The presence of a strong support zone within the SL zone may be positive for the trade when the price moves downward (see Figure 7).

The presence of a strong resistance zone within the TP zone may be negative for the trade, since it may cause rejection of the uptrend movement (Figure 8).

SELL Signals

The presence of a strong resistance zone within the SL zone may be positive for the trade when the price moves upward.

The presence of a strong support zone within the TP zone may be negative for the trade, since it may cause rejection of the downtrend movement.

Note that entering or rejecting a trade may depend on the exact location of the support and resistance zones with respect to the trade SL and TP by managing the trade (partial closure etc.). 

4. PARAMETERS OF THE TRI INDICATOR

A screenshot of the various parameters used with the indicator is shown in Figure 9. Note that only a small number of parameters is needed.

Points of Entry (in points): How far the entry price is from the top of the reversal candle for BUY or from the bottom of the reversal candle for SELL

SL points: How far the entry price is from the bottom of the reversal candle for BUY, or from the top of the reversal candle for SELL

Reward to Risk Ratio: The ratio of the TP to SL from the entry price

Fast MA Period: Period used for the fast exponential moving average

Slow MA Period: Period used for the slow exponential moving average

Reversal Candle Head Ratio: Relative size of the head of the reversal candle to the total length of the candle

Email Alert: Option to receive notification via email

Push Notification: Option to receive notification via mobiles

The optimum set of parameters is provided with purchase of the indicator.

5. IMPORTANT TIPS 

As shown in Figure 10, formation of a wick before hitting the entry price increases the probability of success of the trade: the longer the wick, the better the results. Note how the bearish candle formed a top wick before reversing to hit the entry point towards a full TP in this example.

A long wick of the reversal candle add strength to the signal. See the comparison in Figure 11. The minimum length of the reversal candle can be used as an additional criterion to enter a trade using the standard average true indicator (ATR).

Generally, risk and money management must be applied during trading. It is recommended to limit the maximum risk to 3% per trade when using the TRI.

Securing partial profits is highly recommended as part of trade management. Implementing a Breakeven SL may also be needed when the price moves in the favorable direction.

Opening a new trade close to rollover time is not recommended due to erratic movement of prices around this time.

Managing an open trade around rollover time may be critical, since erratic movement of the price may hit the SL. Temporary shift of the SL during rollover can provide a solution to this issue.

Trading highly volatile pairs such as gold and digital currencies is not recommended using the smaller timeframe of H1 due to the characteristic big moves of these pairs. Back and forward testing has shown that the D1 timeframe produces excellent results in comparison.



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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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