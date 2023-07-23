Mercurial Position Sizing PRO

5
  • The most advanced Trade Management Expert Advisor on the marketplace!
  • Automatic lot calculation EA designed to safeguard your capital and help you manage risk.
  • Mercurial Position Sizing PRO will help you pass all prop firm challenges and become a funded trader.

Contact me in private after purchase for fast support. Get it NOW before the price increases to $88 with the launch of important upgrades!


Key Features (everything the free version offers, plus):

  • Institutional-Grade Risk Allocation: Take control of your trading accuracy by risking only a fixed percentage of your balance on every single trade.
  • Automated Position Sizing: No more guesswork or manual calculations of pip values. The Expert Advisor handles the math for you, ensuring quicker and more accurate reactions.
  • Effortless Trade Execution: Execute market orders like a pro. Set your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP), then simply click BUY or SELL. It's that easy!
  • Advanced Pending Orders: Place pending orders with precision. Specify your entry price, SL, and TP, and execute your strategy with ease.
  • Break Even Protection: Safeguard your capital intelligently. The default 1% Break Even setting adjusts the SL to your entry price, shielding your investments from potential losses.
  • Live Position Stats: Stay informed in real-time. The Expert Advisor instantly displays your position type, along with corresponding profits/losses expressed as USD value and points.
  • True Break Even: Commission shift offsets Stop Loss by 6 points so the trade commission is secured too, to help you achieve zero net loss.
  • Live Position Stats: See the position type along with the corresponding profit/loss.
  • Scale In and Hedge: Add more market or pending orders to scale in or hedge.
  • Seamless Position Management: Close active positions or pending orders effortlessly directly on the chart.
  • Account Overview: Keep track of your account's Balance, Equity, and P/L on the chart in real time.
  • Risk-Reward Analysis: Evaluate your trades risk-reward ratios before placing a new trade.
  • Smart Charts: It automatically configures the charts for you, conveniently enabling chart shift and ask line, hides the grid, trades history and tick volumes.

  • Scalping Slippage Detector: Shows slippage in points when your trade is executed by the broker. Visible only on sub 15m time frames.
  • Show Time: A valuable piece of information at hand - now you can see the time on the charts.
  • Allow Partials Split: Allows you to manage 50% your position independently.
  • Individual Trade Stats: When you place multiple trades, each will show its own individual trade stats on the chart.
  • Economic Events Calendar: Show the events for today and filter by impact.
  • Multiple Targets: Set multiple take profits, and place your trade. This will place multiple trades, each with the risk allocation as defined in the EA input parameter.


Reviews 4
Igor Tonov
367
Igor Tonov 2026.07.20 15:13 
 

I liked it thanks to the developer 👍👍👍

foystar1
29
foystar1 2025.08.11 15:04 
 

l love it , it very good tool, Sir can you help me to be able to use it on futures NQ or nasdaq please

Maarten Merkens
686
Maarten Merkens 2024.02.01 17:58 
 

This trade manager deserves more attention. Really helpful in making your risk visible. Developer really responsive. 5 stars all around.

UPDATE: It appears the seller has abandoned this app. I would not recommend purchasing it due to serious issues in the latest version.

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager
Iulian Dragan
4.56 (36)
Utilities
Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager is a free MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want precise risk management, automatic lot size calculation, and faster trade execution. Designed for manual Forex traders, this EA helps eliminate emotional decision-making and manual calculation errors by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your selected risk percentage. Ideal for: Forex traders Prop firm traders Scalpers Swing traders Day traders Smart money and price action traders
FREE
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Igor Tonov
367
Igor Tonov 2026.07.20 15:13 
 

I liked it thanks to the developer 👍👍👍

foystar1
29
foystar1 2025.08.11 15:04 
 

l love it , it very good tool, Sir can you help me to be able to use it on futures NQ or nasdaq please

Maarten Merkens
686
Maarten Merkens 2024.02.01 17:58 
 

This trade manager deserves more attention. Really helpful in making your risk visible. Developer really responsive. 5 stars all around.

UPDATE: It appears the seller has abandoned this app. I would not recommend purchasing it due to serious issues in the latest version.

Iulian Dragan
38979
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2024.02.01 23:20
Thank you! I am glad that it helps!
Instactivmap
29
Instactivmap 2023.11.26 20:34 
 

The best purchase i ever made to help my trading decisions! A true masterpiece! Thanks!!!

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