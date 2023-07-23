Mercurial Position Sizing PRO
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 7 April 2024
- Activations: 10
- The most advanced Trade Management Expert Advisor on the marketplace!
- Automatic lot calculation EA designed to safeguard your capital and help you manage risk.
- Mercurial Position Sizing PRO will help you pass all prop firm challenges and become a funded trader.
Contact me in private after purchase for fast support. Get it NOW before the price increases to $88 with the launch of important upgrades!
Key Features (everything the free version offers, plus):
- Institutional-Grade Risk Allocation: Take control of your trading accuracy by risking only a fixed percentage of your balance on every single trade.
- Automated Position Sizing: No more guesswork or manual calculations of pip values. The Expert Advisor handles the math for you, ensuring quicker and more accurate reactions.
- Effortless Trade Execution: Execute market orders like a pro. Set your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP), then simply click BUY or SELL. It's that easy!
- Advanced Pending Orders: Place pending orders with precision. Specify your entry price, SL, and TP, and execute your strategy with ease.
- Break Even Protection: Safeguard your capital intelligently. The default 1% Break Even setting adjusts the SL to your entry price, shielding your investments from potential losses.
- Live Position Stats: Stay informed in real-time. The Expert Advisor instantly displays your position type, along with corresponding profits/losses expressed as USD value and points.
- True Break Even: Commission shift offsets Stop Loss by 6 points so the trade commission is secured too, to help you achieve zero net loss.
- Live Position Stats: See the position type along with the corresponding profit/loss.
- Scale In and Hedge: Add more market or pending orders to scale in or hedge.
- Seamless Position Management: Close active positions or pending orders effortlessly directly on the chart.
- Account Overview: Keep track of your account's Balance, Equity, and P/L on the chart in real time.
- Risk-Reward Analysis: Evaluate your trades risk-reward ratios before placing a new trade.
- Smart Charts: It automatically configures the charts for you, conveniently enabling chart shift and ask line, hides the grid, trades history and tick volumes.
- Scalping Slippage Detector: Shows slippage in points when your trade is executed by the broker. Visible only on sub 15m time frames.
- Show Time: A valuable piece of information at hand - now you can see the time on the charts.
- Allow Partials Split: Allows you to manage 50% your position independently.
- Individual Trade Stats: When you place multiple trades, each will show its own individual trade stats on the chart.
- Economic Events Calendar: Show the events for today and filter by impact.
- Multiple Targets: Set multiple take profits, and place your trade. This will place multiple trades, each with the risk allocation as defined in the EA input parameter.
I liked it thanks to the developer 👍👍👍