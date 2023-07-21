VolumeCrossOver

Volume Cross Over is an indicator that measure positive and negative volume flow in a financial instrument, such as a stock, commodity, or index. It is base on the idea of On-Balance Volume developed by  Joseph Granville. However instead of trending lines, this indicator shows volume cross over.  When  the closing price of an asset is higher than the previous  closing price, then the Bull volume is greater  than zero and Bear volume is negative. It suggests that buying volume is dominating, and the price is likely to continue its upward trend.

 Conversely, when the closing price is lower than the previous closing price, the Bear volume is greater than zero and Bull volume is negative. It indicates that selling volume is dominating, and the price may continue to decline.

The volume cross over forms a spring-like pattern with  compression and expansion period. Every compression is followed by an expansion and vice versa. It can be 

Advantage:

  • The compression and expansion of this indicator enables traders to  identify potential market entry. Once there is expansion, contraction follows and vice versa.
  • It is a leading indicator as in the case of on-balance volume.

Disadvantage:

  • It does not indicate divergence between the price and the indicator as in the case of on-balance volume.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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