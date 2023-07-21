VolumeCrossOver Mt4

4

Volume Cross Over is an indicator that measure positive and negative volume flow in a financial instrument, such as a stock, commodity, or index. It is base on the idea of On-Balance Volume developed by  Joseph Granville. However instead of trending lines, this indicator shows volume cross over.  When  the closing price of an asset is higher than the previous  closing price, then the Bull volume is greater  than zero and Bear volume is negative. It suggests that buying volume is dominating, and the price is likely to continue its upward trend.

 Conversely, when the closing price is lower than the previous closing price, the Bear volume is greater than zero and Bull volume is negative. It indicates that selling volume is dominating, and the price may continue to decline.


The volume cross over forms a spring-like pattern with  compression and expansion period. Every compression is followed by an expansion and vice versa. It can be 

Advantage:
  • The compression and expansion of this indicator enables traders to  identify potential market entry. Once there is expansion, contraction follows and vice versa.
  • It is a leading indicator as in the case of on-balance volume.
Disadvantage:
  • It does not indicate divergence between the price and the indicator as in the case of on-balance volume.


As with any trading indicator, it's essential to understand its strengths and limitations fully. While the Volume Cross Over indicator may provide valuable insights into volume flow and market entry points, traders should consider using it in conjunction with other indicators and tools to form a comprehensive trading strategy.
Reviews 1
stkalaa
15
stkalaa 2025.06.21 16:46 
 

I've been testing it for around a week so far, which has given me good feedback. worth keeping it on your platform. Yes, it is not 100% accurate, but it eliminates a lot of the fake singles for better trading decisions. Thank you.

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stkalaa
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stkalaa 2025.06.21 16:46 
 

I've been testing it for around a week so far, which has given me good feedback. worth keeping it on your platform. Yes, it is not 100% accurate, but it eliminates a lot of the fake singles for better trading decisions. Thank you.

Daniel Opoku
12981
Reply from developer Daniel Opoku 2025.06.21 19:50
I appreciate that you find it useful
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