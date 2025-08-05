BreakOut Consult mt5

Breakout Consult mt5


Introducing the BreakOut Consult, the revolutionary tool that will take your trading to the next level! Our state-of-the-art algorithm combines multiple trend and oscillators to generate accurate buy and sell signals, making it a powerful tool for any trader.

With BreakOut Consult, you can easily identify breakouts in the market with the help of our dynamic channel, which uses resistant and support levels to detect breakouts. Our algorithm detects two types of breakouts, ensuring you never miss a golden opportunity.

  1. Breakout of the RESISTANT from the ABOVE and breakout of the SUPPORT from the BELOW.
  2. Breakout of the RESISTANT from the BELOW and breakout of the SUPPORT from the ABOVE.

When a buy breakout occurs, an UP arrow appears, and when a sell breakout occurs, a DOWN arrow appears - it's that simple!

Our algorithm has been designed to work across all markets, including forex, commodity, stocks, and crypto. No matter what type of trader you are, whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or position trader, BreakOut Consult can help you detect breakouts on any time frame.

We understand that false breakouts can be a real problem, which is why our algorithm uses sophisticated filters to reduce false breakouts, making BreakOut Consult even more reliable and effective.


Pros and Cons

Once the signal arrow is displayed on the chart after a close of a candle, it never disappears, so you can be confident in your trading decisions.

While BreakOut Consult is capable of identifying high-quality breakouts that lead to strong trends, there are occasional missed opportunities due to algorithmic constraints.

Don't miss out on the next big breakout - try BreakOut Consult today and take your trading to the next level!























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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Muhammad Elbermawi
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Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
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