WamekTrendConsult

Master Precision Trading with Wamek Trend Consult
Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Wamek Trend Consult is your advanced toolkit for pinpointing high-probability market entries and minimizing false signals —no matter your strategy.


  Why Traders Choose Wamek Trend Consult

 Laser-Sharp Trend Detection
Our proprietary algorithms identify early reversals and continuation trends with surgical precision, filtering out market noise to deliver actionable signals.

  • Tailored to Your Strategy
Customize filters for any trading instrument. Adjust thresholds, fine-tune entry points, and adapt signals to align perfectly with your risk tolerance and goals.

  • Trade Your Way
Scalping, swing trading, or long-term positions—Trend Consult works seamlessly across all timeframes and styles. Beginners gain clarity; experts gain an edge.

  • Total Control, Zero Restrictions
We don’t dictate stop-loss or take-profit levels. Your strategy stays yours—use our signals to enhance your decisions, not replace them.

  • No repaint

Once the arrow appears on the chart, it does not change its position.

 

How It Works (In 2 Simple Steps)

1.     BUY when an arrow appears below the prior candle’s low.

2.     SELL when an arrow appears above the prior candle’s high.


New Upgrades for Unmatched Flexibility

·        Optimized Input Parameters: Adjust the Lpstep (default: 0.016), Lower Threshold (10), and Upper Threshold (30) to control trend sensitivity and filter strength.

·        Triple Signal Confirmation: Activate 1, 2, or all 3 confirmation indicators to validate setups—reduce risk or amplify precision on your terms.

·        Custom Color Coding: Personalize signal colors for instant visual clarity.

·        Multi-Instance Charts: Run multiple Trend Consult indicators on one chart, each with unique settings for diversified strategies.

 

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Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
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The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
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Selective PinBar mt4
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The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
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VolumeCrossOver Mt4
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4 (1)
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Volume Cross Over is an indicator that measure positive and negative volume flow in a financial instrument, such as a stock, commodity, or index. It is base on the idea of On-Balance Volume developed by  Joseph Granville. However instead of trending lines, this indicator shows volume cross over.  When  the closing price of an asset is higher than the previous  closing price, then the Bull volume is greater  than zero and Bear volume is negative. It suggests that buying volume is dominating, an
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The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
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Unlock Institutional Trading Insights with Our Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Harness the power of institutional trading strategies with our cutting-edge  Supply & Demand Zone Indicator —a game-changing tool designed to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points in any financial market. By identifying where institutional buyers and sellers are positioned, this indicator gives  you  the edge to trade alongside the pros and capitalize on major market reversals. Why This Indicator Is
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Breakout Consult mt5 Introducing the   BreakOut Consult , the revolutionary tool that will take your trading to the next level! Our state-of-the-art algorithm combines multiple trend and oscillators to generate accurate buy and sell signals, making it a powerful tool for any trader. With BreakOut Consult, you can easily identify breakouts in the market with the help of our dynamic channel, which uses resistant and support levels to detect breakouts. Our algorithm detects two types of breakouts
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Unlock Institutional Trading Insights with Our Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Harness the power of institutional trading strategies with our cutting-edge  Supply & Demand Zone Indicator —a game-changing tool designed to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points in any financial market. By identifying where institutional buyers and sellers are positioned, this indicator gives  you  the edge to trade alongside the pros and capitalize on major market reversals. Why This Indicator Is
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