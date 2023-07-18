Best Trend Sniper Indicator

Title: Best Trend Sniper Indicator - A Custom MQL4 Indicator for Spotting Potential Trends

Description:

Indicator Name: Best Trend Sniper Indicator

Introduction: The "Best Trend Sniper Indicator" is a custom Meta Quotes Language 4 (MQL4) indicator designed to identify potential trends in financial markets. This indicator is intended to be used on Meta Trader 4 (MT4) trading platforms.

Key Features:

  • Non Repaint: The Best Trend Sniper Indicator is a non-repaint indicator, which means it does not remove its signal after moving forward, ensuring signal reliability.

  • Accurate Trend Detection: The indicator scans historical price data and identifies potential trends based on specific criteria, providing traders with valuable insights.

  • Dual Arrow Signals: The Best Trend Sniper Indicator presents dual arrow signals on the price chart, offering clear and concise visual cues for potential trend points. A blue arrow denotes a bullish trend confirmation, signaling a potential upward movement, while a red arrow signifies a bearish trend confirmation, indicating a potential downward movement.

  • Customizable Parameters: Traders can tailor the indicator's sensitivity and behavior to their trading preferences by adjusting various parameters. These parameters include the number of candles checked and the time range for trend scanning.

  • Real-Time Notifications: The indicator sends real-time alerts and notifications via the MT4 platform when potential trend signals are generated. This feature allows traders to make quick and timely decisions.

  • User-Friendly Interface: The indicator provides a user-friendly interface displaying essential information, such as the number of candles checked and total buy/sell signals detected, making it easy for traders to track trends efficiently.

Parameters:

Parameter Description
 Total Candles Checked   The number of candles to be checked for signals.
 From Hour   The starting hour for checking signals.
To Hour   The ending hour for checking signals.

How to Open a Trade Using This Indicator:

  • Trade Open: To initiate a trade, place a pending order 3 to 5 pips below the blue arrow bar for sell signals, and 3 to 5 pips above the red arrow bar for buy signals.

  • Trade Stoploss: Implement a trade stop loss by calculating the highest high and lowest low of the previous 15 bars. For sell trades, add 3 to 5 pips to the highest high and place the stop loss at this level. For buy trades, subtract 3 to 5 pips from the lowest low and place the stop loss at this level.

  • Trade Take Profit (TP): The take profit level can be determined based on individual trading preferences. Common strategies include setting TP at a 1:1 or 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

Usage: Traders can use the "Best Trend Sniper Indicator" to identify potential trends in financial markets. However, to make well-informed trading decisions, it is essential to combine the indicator signals with other technical and fundamental analyses. Additionally, always practice proper risk management and consider multiple factors before entering or exiting trades.

Disclaimer: The "Best Trend Sniper Indicator" is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a guarantee of profitable trading. Trading in financial markets involves risk, and traders should exercise caution, perform their analysis, and use their judgment before making any trading decisions. The indicator's past performance does not guarantee future results.

Copyright: The "Best Trend Sniper Indicator" is copyrighted by MetaQuotes Software Corp. and is available on the MQL5 website (https://www.mql5.com). Any redistribution, modification, or commercial use of this indicator without the consent of MetaQuotes Software Corp. is strictly prohibited.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Best Reversal indicator
Tjammal Hussain
Indicators
Title: Best Reversal Indicator - A Custom MQL4 Indicator for Trend Reversals Description: The "Best Reversal Indicator" is a custom MetaQuotes Language 4 (MQL4) indicator designed to identify potential trend reversals in financial markets. This indicator is intended to be used on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platforms. Key Features: Non Repaint: Best Reversal Indicator is a non repaint indicator means It does not remove its signal after moving forward.  Trend Reversal Detection: The indicator scan
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