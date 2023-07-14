Horizontal Markup MT5

3.67
HM (Horizontal Markup) is designed for manual marking of horizontal levels. The markup contains the level and its price value. The thickness and color of the line and the price value are set in the settings. Levels can be placed locally on timeframes, or set publicly for all timeframes.



His job is very simple:

1) – press the key that you set in the settings to mark up the level;

2) – we bring the line to the desired location;

3) – click the right mouse button and the level is linked.

In the future, these levels can be moved and adjusted.



After being removed from the chart, the indicator does not clean the levels for itself. They will have to be removed manually.

The most effective application is to use several HMS with different settings on the selected trading instrument at once.



inputs:

Line style – line style

Line Width – line thickness

Mark style – the size of the price tag

Mark offset(pixels) – mark offset relative to the left edge of the screen

Line color – the color of the line and label

Separate timeframe – Display on a separate timeframe, or on all

Hotkey for markup – The key for setting the level
Reviews 3
epecb
21
epecb 2024.08.13 19:15 
 

Отличный инструмент для тех кто пользуется горизонтальными линиями.

Mechatronic
14
Mechatronic 2025.01.23 03:33 
 

Пойдет..Спасибо.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
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Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
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Horizontal Markup
Sergey Vasilev
Utilities
HM (Horizontal Markup) is designed for manual marking of horizontal levels. The markup contains the level and its price value. The thickness and color of the line and the price value are set in the settings. Levels can be placed locally on timeframes, or set publicly for all timeframes. His job is very simple: 1) – press the key that you set in the settings to mark up the level; 2) – we bring the line to the desired location; 3) – click the right mouse button and the level is linked. In t
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Mechatronic
14
Mechatronic 2025.01.23 03:33 
 

Пойдет..Спасибо.

epecb
21
epecb 2024.08.13 19:15 
 

Отличный инструмент для тех кто пользуется горизонтальными линиями.

Aleks_91
107
Aleks_91 2024.01.17 14:17 
 

не соотвествует заявленному опаанию.

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