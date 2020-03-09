Rain Master
- Experts
- M Isthee Khan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
A semi automatic scalping EA designed to take trade based on trends
- design is based on my working scalping technique
- made semi-automatic to increase profit
- semi automatic means entering only TP values once in two days
- win rate of 36%
- risk can be adjusted based on our account size
- those who joined will be added to private Telegram group and TP values are updated by me
Screenshot attached is based on testing EA on strategy tester for 1 year automatically without interruptions
- with semi automatic method Drawdown is reduced drastically
Features:
- Timing can be set
- automatic lot calculation : input risk is given in dollar (recommended risk 1% per trade)
- option to take partial TP
- Breakeven
- automatic spread calculation, TP's and SL's are adjusted accordingly