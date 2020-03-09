Rain Master

A semi automatic scalping EA designed to take trade based on trends 

  • design is based on my working scalping technique
  • made semi-automatic to increase profit
  • semi automatic means entering only TP values once in two days
  • win rate of 36% 
  • risk can be adjusted based on our account size
  • those who joined will be added to private Telegram group and TP values are updated by me

Screenshot attached is based on testing EA on strategy tester for 1 year automatically without interruptions

 - with semi automatic method Drawdown is reduced drastically 

Features:

  • Timing can be set
  • automatic lot calculation : input risk is given in dollar (recommended risk 1% per trade)
  • option to take partial TP
  • Breakeven
  • automatic spread calculation, TP's and SL's are adjusted accordingly

