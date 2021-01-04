QXS Market Scanner
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5
- Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators
- Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto
- Automatic setup, self optimized
About QuantXsystem Products:
– Simple installation & integration into MT5
– Unlimited License after purchase (for one user)
– Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels.
– Trading indicators are displayed directly and automatically from the charts.
– Self-optimized Algorithm ready-to-use
– Fully Automated Trading Systems developed and tailored for specific types of financial assets.