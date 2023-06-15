AskSpread line

It is super imporant to know what the spread is on your charts!


This indicator displays the Ask High of the past bars, similar to that of the backtester. This allows you to see the spread of bars in real time.


The spread of the bar is the ask-bid price. The spread of a bar is the minimum spread of any ticks found within that bar. I hope this makes sense.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know - thank you. 

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Ian Worthington
Indicators
This is one of the most powerful indicators I've ever made. I was tired of looking at other windows/websites for economical news, and regularly something would happen without me realising. So I made this indicator which displays all news at the exact time of arrival, directly on the charts! Now you too can just focus on the charts and know that you won't miss any news events. There are options: 1. You can choose to display on the price line, or at the bottom of the chart. 2. You can choose t
Session Lines
Ian Worthington
Indicators
This is one of my most important indicators. Did you ever miss the session open/close? I did, which is why I made this indicator. It took a long time to get this right, since depending on your platform and timezone, it can be incorrect. It should be accurate for everyone now. It takes into account Daylight savings for NY and EU timezones, and should just work like magic on your charts.
Daily Weekly Monthly High Low Lines
Ian Worthington
Indicators
## Check screenshots to see proof that this indictor is a must! ## Do you hate having to have a Monthly, Weekly, Daily chart when looking at your lower timeframes? I hated it too, so I made this. It will show you the High and Low of other timeframes on your chart, so you will always be aware where some support/resistance may be! Even on the 1 minute chart! I recommend you use it 3 times, one with Day, Week and Month selected with different line widths.  I use this on every chart I look at. Yo
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