AskSpread line

It is super imporant to know what the spread is on your charts!





This indicator displays the Ask High of the past bars, similar to that of the backtester. This allows you to see the spread of bars in real time.



The spread of the bar is the ask-bid price. The spread of a bar is the minimum spread of any ticks found within that bar. I hope this makes sense.



If you have any questions or feedback, let me know - thank you.