Economic Calendar On Chart

This is one of the most powerful indicators I've ever made.



I was tired of looking at other windows/websites for economical news, and regularly something would happen without me realising.



So I made this indicator which displays all news at the exact time of arrival, directly on the charts!



Now you too can just focus on the charts and know that you won't miss any news events.





There are options:

1. You can choose to display on the price line, or at the bottom of the chart.

2. You can choose to exclude speeches.

3. Filter by level of event importance (None, Low, Medium, High)

4. You can add a list of events to your chart too which shows the time since the event occured.

5. There is also a generic filter if you only want to show events that have certain text, like "Jobless".