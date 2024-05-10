Daily Weekly Monthly High Low Lines

## Check screenshots to see proof that this indictor is a must! ##





Do you hate having to have a Monthly, Weekly, Daily chart when looking at your lower timeframes? I hated it too, so I made this.

It will show you the High and Low of other timeframes on your chart, so you will always be aware where some support/resistance may be! Even on the 1 minute chart!





I recommend you use it 3 times, one with Day, Week and Month selected with different line widths.



I use this on every chart I look at. You can clearly see how helpful it is.