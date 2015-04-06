MSmasterEA PropFirms

MSMasterEA - Automated Trading System for Profitable Trading in the Forex Market

MSMasterEA is the result of Mr. Nodobody's extensive experience and expertise. As a certified forex trader with years of experience dating back to 2016, Mr. Nodobody has created this exceptional Expert Advisor to assist other traders in achieving profitability and facilitating their trading process.

This Expert Advisor is based on Mr. Nodobody's personal strategy that he uses in his day-to-day trading. MS Master EA aims to provide traders with a powerful tool to reduce the time spent in front of charts and overcome emotional barriers that can affect trading.

MSMasterEA is specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform and offers outstanding functionalities. Using advanced algorithms, this Expert Advisor employs a list of setups, including MA cross, breakout, price action, session openings, and others, to select only the most promising positions in the market. This allows it to extract the maximum potential from each trading signal and deliver the best possible results.

It is important to note that MSMasterEA does NOT utilize hedging, grid, or martingale trading techniques. Instead, it employs a strategy that closes all open positions before opening new ones.

This feature makes it ideal for fund accounts, providing stability and reliability in trading. In the version designed for fund accounts, it uses a fixed lot size and only risks a maximum of 3%.

The initial lot size is entered during the initiation of the program and the risk is calculated by introducing the total amount of the account, calculating the amount of 3% and dividing this figure by 250. This is a procedure that each user must manually and independently determine.

For example, if the account is $50,000, 3% is $1500 and the initial lot is calculated 1500/250 and the resulting figure is entered as lot size.

In this way, the program risks a maximum of 3% of the account and therefore meets the conditions that prop firms prescribe.

However, for real accounts, it employs a progressive lot size that increases by 0.10% after each profitable position. The risk on real accounts is determined by the user personally, although Mr. Nodobody recommends not exceeding 10% of the account.

In the case of real account, the initial lot size is determined by the following formula: If the user wants to risk 8% then in the figure of his account calculates how much is 8% and then divides it by 250. e.g. the account is 1000$ and 8% of the order = 80$ /250 and the resulting figure becomes the initial lot size.

MSMasterEA exclusively trades the currency pair EUR/USD!!!

MSMasterEA exclusively operates on the M15 timeframe!!!

It has not been tested on other pairs or timeframes, and we DO NOT RECOMMEND using it with different settings. Any positions that do not adhere to the aforementioned rules will not be included in the statistics and therefore will not be counted towards our results!!!

MSMasterEA has successfully passed numerous challenges at fund accounts in recent months, demonstrating outstanding results and proving its independence and reliability. With an average of only 8 positions per month, this Expert Advisor emphasizes quality over quantity, delivering high trading success rates.

Since November 2022, MS Master EA has been used daily by members of Mr. Nodobody's trading team, and the results have been exceptional. Now, it is ready to expand and offer its benefits to a wider audience.

In the following description, you can find screenshots of statistics as well as all executed positions with their opening and closing times, prices, take profits, and stop losses. You can verify them yourself through backtesting.

Take advantage of Mr. Nodobody's expertise and start trading profitably today with MSMasterEA!