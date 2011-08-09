Join our fan page
FTLM-STLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Vladimir Kravchuk "New Adaptive Method of Following the Tendency and Market Cycles"
Fast Trend Line Momentum (FTLM) and Slow Trend Line Momentum (SLTM) indicators show the rate of price change, FATL and SATL are calculated the similar way as Momentum indicator:
FTLM(bar) = FATL(bar) – RFTL(bar)
STLM(bar) = SATL(bar) – RSTL(bar)
where:
- FATL(bar) - FATL digital filter;
- RFTL(bar) - RFTL digital filter;
- SATL(bar) - SATL digital filter;
- RSTL(bar) - RSTL digital filter;
Coefficients of FATL and RFTL digital filters
Coefficients of SATL and RSTL digital filters
The main difference FTLM from the classic Momentum indicator is the following: it uses the close prices, processed by digital fiters instead of close prices itself. As a result, FTLM looks smoothed and regular, in contrast with classic Momentum technical indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/407
