CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Kravchuk | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
12544
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
fatl.mq5 (6.17 KB) view
fatl_.mq5 (5.42 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Vladimir Kravchuk, "New adaptive method of following the tendency and market cycles"

FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) is calculated using low frequency digital filter (FLF-1).

FLF-1 filter is necessary for high frequency noises suppression and reduction of market cycles with a very short volatility periods that can also be considered as a noise. The filter parameters (fc cutoff frequency and A attenuation at the rejection band) were calculated with the use of EUR/USD exchange rate spectral estimation.

FATL Filter

Filters of low frequency FLF-1 and FLF-2 provide attenuation in the stop band with no less than 40 dB and absolutely don’t distort the amplitude and phase of entry discontinuous price series in the pass band (bandwidth). These properties of the digital filters provide significantly improved (in comparison with simple moving average) noise suppression that in its turn allows reducing sharply the probability of appearance "false" signals for buy and sell.

There are no analogues to FATL among widely known technical instruments. It is not a moving "average", but just the adaptive lines estimates of the short-term trends. Unlike moving "average", FATL has no any phase delay with regard to current prices.

FATL

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/403

NRTR Rosh v2 NRTR Rosh v2

The indicator shows the current trend, support and resistance levels.

ColorMACD ColorMACD

Histograma MACD colorido com a linha de sinal que muda de cor de acordo com a direção da tendência.

FractalChannel_v1 FractalChannel_v1

The indicator shows the channel based on fractals.

Universal digital filter Universal digital filter

This indicator solves an issue of the use of digital filters in the client terminal.