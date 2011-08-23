Real author:

Vladimir Kravchuk, "New Adaptive Method of Following the Tendency and Market Cycles"



PCCI (Perfect Commodity Channel Index) indicator is calculated by the following formula:



PCCI(bar) = close(bar) – FATL(bar)



where:

close(bar) - closed bars prices;



FATL(bar) - FATL digital filter.







It resembles D. Lambert's Commodity Channel Index by the method of its calculation.



Actually, CCI index is calculated as a normalized difference between the current price and its moving average. PCCI is calculated as a difference between a day closing price and its statistical expectation presented by a FATL value. Therefore, PCCI is more efficient than CCI.



PCCI index is a high frequency part of the exchange rate fluctuations normalized according to its standard deviation.



