Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 12887
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Vladimir Kravchuk, "New Adaptive Method of Following the Tendency and Market Cycles"
PCCI (Perfect Commodity Channel Index) indicator is calculated by the following formula:
PCCI(bar) = close(bar) – FATL(bar)
where:
- close(bar) - closed bars prices;
- FATL(bar) - FATL digital filter.
It resembles D. Lambert's Commodity Channel Index by the method of its calculation.
Actually, CCI index is calculated as a normalized difference between the current price and its moving average. PCCI is calculated as a difference between a day closing price and its statistical expectation presented by a FATL value. Therefore, PCCI is more efficient than CCI.
PCCI index is a high frequency part of the exchange rate fluctuations normalized according to its standard deviation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/409
This oscillator generates market entry and exit signals based on RSI and CCI indicators.Universal digital filter
This indicator solves an issue of the use of digital filters in the client terminal.