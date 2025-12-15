How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 84
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Very usefull tool (free tool) if case you are looking to subscribe to the signal for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Increasing lot size
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.29 00:58
CALCULATOR OF SIGNALS
Just very interesting article found: SELF-OPTIMIZATION OF EA: EVOLUTIONARY AND GENETIC ALGORITHMS
Contents
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
Hello Sergey,
Do you have tool to convert mq4 to mq5?
I have some indi and EA that I was created in mt4, and now I would like to use them in mt5.
And later I will learn it :)
Thank you.
Yohana
Hello Sergey,
Do you have tool to convert mq4 to mq5?
I have some indi and EA that I was created in mt4, and now I would like to use them in mt5.
And later I will learn it :)
Thank you.
Yohana
As far as I know - mql4 indicator/EA should be recoded/modified for MT5 (from MT4).
No, sorry.
As far as I know - mql4 indicator/EA should be recoded/modified for MT5 (from MT4).
ohh.. okay,
Thanks for your fast reply,
and now I should start learning for writing a program in mq5
ohh.. okay,
Thanks for your fast reply,
and now I should start learning for writing a program in mq5
You can look at this section of the forum - many very popular public indicators/EAs are recoded from MT4 to MT5 so we will have everything available for MT5 soon.
Thank a lot,
I will start to read them :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 web platform update: Two-factor authentication and password change
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.12.02 09:12
Following numerous client requests, we have improved protection of accounts against unauthorized access in the MetaTrader 5 web platform. The enhanced protection includes the two-factor authentication using one-time passwords and the ability to change master and investor passwords.
In order to enable the two-factor authentication, launch the MetaTrader 5 mobile application. Log in and choose the OTP generator option in the Settings window. The One-time password (OTP) generator can bind all your trading accounts and automatically generate a unique one-time six-digit password for each account. Enter the generated password when logging in to the web platform. Congratulations! Your trade account is now secured.
Moreover, the updated MetaTrader 5 web platform allows you to change master and investor passwords. Take this opportunity to create an easy-to-remember personal ID.
Another important featured innovation is the auto generation of demo accounts. Now, you can launch the MetaTrader 5 Web platform from any browser and start trading Forex, Stocks, Futures or CFDs financial instruments immediately. Launch MetaTrader 5 Web and test all the new features of the popular platform's web version!
Launch the MetaTrader 5 Web Platform >>
Question:
with metatrader 5, I started a Demo account and completed the installation,
but the New Order Icon cant be Access, so i cant practice on making my orders, help!
Here's whats happening.