There is some interesting situation for USDCHF may be going in the near future. Just look at USDCHF H1 chart:

This is breakdown for USDCHF on close bar and breakout for EURUSD on open bar. Leading pair for this movement is USDCHF but the situation with EURUSD is more good as EURUSD is not on ranging zone but USDCHF is already inside Ichimoku cloud (ranging zone).
 

This is the statement for this market condition (just for few hours):

 

Files:
breakoutbreakdown.zip  13 kb
 

This is the final statement for today related to the market condition evaluation made today in the morning:

 

Files:
2002updated.zip  15 kb
 

I came too late this celebration (big price movement):

but I will try to get few pips anyway. 

 

This is the final statement for today:

 

So, as a conclusion for today - this kind of knowledge about market condition = more money in trading. 

Files:
2103statement.zip  15 kb
 
I will not upload screenshots for now (because I opened few trades for USDCHF and EURUSD now) but from what I see - it is ranging market condition for both the pairs especially for USDCHF; and the leading pair in this situation is EURUSD.
 

Breakdown is going on for USDCHF right now:

USDCHF M1 possible breakdown

