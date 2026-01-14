Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 29
There is some interesting situation for USDCHF may be going in the near future. Just look at USDCHF H1 chart:
Charts / USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.20 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
As I am uploading many charts with some short market condition description so I think - we need some explanation about some lines. Just look at this chart:
This is the statement for this market condition (just for few hours):
This is the final statement for today related to the market condition evaluation made today in the morning:
I came too late this celebration (big price movement):
Charts / EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.21 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Charts / USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.21 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
but I will try to get few pips anyway.
This is the final statement for today:
So, as a conclusion for today - this kind of knowledge about market condition = more money in trading.
Breakdown is going on for USDCHF right now:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF M1 possible breakdown