Forecast and levels for EURO - page 45
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.11.10 16:27
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD : United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-11-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Labor Department released a highly anticipated report on Thursday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by less than expected in the month of October".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.12.13 16:18
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD : United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-12-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October."
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.01.05 14:44
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)
2023-01-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
"Private-sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs in December and annual pay was up 7.3 percent year-over-year".
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.03 15:54
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, EUR/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-02-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Job growth in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial acceleration in the month of January, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment soared by 517,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 260,000 jobs in December."
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.23 06:39
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Brent Crude Oil and USD/CNH : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-03-22 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From forbes article :
"Interest rates are at their highest level since 2007, just before that decade’s financial crisis".
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.04.18 15:38
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH : United States Building Permits
2023-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall to a rate of 1.441 million from the 1.524 million originally reported for the previous month."
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EUR/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
============
USD/CNH: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.02 18:18
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-06-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The Labor Department released its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, showing U.S. employment surged by much more than expected in the month of May. The report showed non-farm employment soared by 339,000 jobs in May after spiking by an upwardly revised 294,000 jobs in April."
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.15 15:28
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2023-06-15 12:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From rttnews article :
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.02 15:36
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)
2023-08-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.29 17:09
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, EUR/USD and Brent Crude Oil: CB Consumer Confidence
2023-08-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
Crude Oil: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: