Forecast and levels for EURO - page 45

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Sergey Golubev, 2022.11.10 16:27

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD :  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-11-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The Labor Department released a highly anticipated report on Thursday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by less than expected in the month of October".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event


USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.12.13 16:18

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD :  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-12-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.3%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Consumer prices in the U.S. inched up by less than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event


USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Half Trend New Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.01.05 14:44

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)

2023-01-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 127K
  • forecast data is 134K
  • actual data is 235K according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

==========

From official report :

"Private-sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs in December and annual pay was up 7.3 percent year-over-year".

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.03 15:54

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, EUR/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-02-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 260K
  • forecast data is 193K
  • actual data is 517K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Job growth in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial acceleration in the month of January, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment soared by 517,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 260,000 jobs in December."

==========

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.23 06:39

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDBrent Crude Oil and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2023-03-22 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 4.75%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From forbes article :

"Interest rates are at their highest level since 2007, just before that decade’s financial crisis".

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

USD/CNH : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.04.18 15:38

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH : United States Building Permits

2023-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]

  • past data is 1.55M
  • forecast data is 1.43M
  • actual data 1.41M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall to a rate of 1.441 million from the 1.524 million originally reported for the previous month."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

==========

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

============

USD/CNH: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.02 18:18

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-06-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 274K
  • forecast data is 193K
  • actual data is 339K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The Labor Department released its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, showing U.S. employment surged by much more than expected in the month of May. The report showed non-farm employment soared by 339,000 jobs in May after spiking by an upwardly revised 294,000 jobs in April."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


XAU/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.15 15:28

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement 

2023-06-15 12:15 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]

  • past data is 3.75%
  • forecast data is 4.00%
  • actual data is 4.00% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The European Central Bank raised the three key interest rates by a quarter basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations, as policymakers assessed that despite some slowing, inflation is likely to remain "too high for too long" and economists' are looking forward to one more hike in July".
==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB  Interest Rates news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event


==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.02 15:36

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP)

2023-08-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 455K
  • forecast data is 16K
  • actual data is 324K according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

==========

From official report :

"Private employers added 324,000 jobs in July Job creation remained robust in July, with leisure and hospitality again driving growth. One weakness was manufacturing, an interest rate-sensitive industry that shed jobs for the fifth straight month."

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.29 17:09

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, EUR/USD and Brent Crude OilCB Consumer Confidence

2023-08-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 114.0
  • forecast data is 113.4
  • actual data is 106.1 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From official report :

"Consumer confidence fell in August 2023, erasing back-to-back increases in June and July," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. "August’s disappointing headline number reflected dips in both the current conditions and expectations indexes."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

==========

EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

==========

Crude Oil: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


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