Forecast and levels for EURO - page 25
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.29 07:16
EUR/USD - daily price is testing 200-SMA for the bearish reversal to be started (based on the article)
Daily price broke 55-SMA to below for the ranging market condition: the price is testing 200-SMA for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
EUR/USD - weekly correction; 1.1554/1.1465 are the keys for the bearish reversal
The price on the weekly chart is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition: price is breaking support level at 1.2055 to below for the secondary correction to be started with 1.1554/1.1465 nearest weekly beariswh reversal target.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
...
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Guppy MMA
Forum threads
The articles
CodeBase
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.11 13:03
EUR/USD - Daily Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the breakdown with the bearish reversal: the price is testing the support level at 1.1822 to below for the daily bearish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.13 06:14
EUR/USD - bouncing near 200-SMA revesal levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.20 10:21
EUR/USD - weekly breakdown to the long-term bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.23 20:07
EUR/USD - global bearish reversal; 1.1554 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.26 12:03
EUR/USD - weekly ranging near 200-SMA bearish reversal (based on the article)
Weekly price broke 55-SMA to below for the ranging market condition: the price is testing 200-SMA for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.03 12:39
EUR/USD - testing last month low at 1.1510 for the weekly bearish reversal (based on the article)
Resistance by way of a few lows from last year will need to be cleared on the daily time-frame to garner top-side momentum; over 11760 should be enough to bolster buyers into pushing EUR/USD higher."
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: