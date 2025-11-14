Forecast and levels for EURO - page 9
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.28 14:35
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-07-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.01 09:07
EUR/USD - bullish breakout; 1.1844 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is on bullish breakout by the ascending triangle pattern to be crossing to above together with 1.1844 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. If the price breaks 1.1722 support to below so we may see the secondary correction, and 1.1612 support level is for the primary bearish erversal to be started.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.01 17:48
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Manufacturing ISM Report On Business and range price movement
2017-08-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news event
EUR/USD Long-Term Forecast - Bearish Rally to the Bullish Reversal
The pair on monthly chart is located near and below Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is on bear market rally by Ascending triangle pattern to be crossing to above together with 1.1844 resistance level for the rally to be continuing with 1.2227 monthly target for the bullish reversal. Otherwise, the price will be on bearish ranging near bullish reversal.
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Something Interesting in Financial Video August 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.04 09:06
Video Manual: NON FARM PAYROLL
Non-farm Payrolls is the assessment of the total number of employees recorded in payrolls.
This is a very strong indicator that shows the change in employment in the country. The growth of this indicator characterizes the increase in employment and leads to the growth of the dollar. It is considered an indicator tending to move the market. There is a rule of thumb that an increase in its value by 200,000 per month equates to an increase in GDP by 3.0%.
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AUDUSD M5 with 45 pips in profit (by equity) for NFP :
EURUSD M5 : 87 pips price movement by NFP news event :
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.05 10:19
EUR/USD - intra-day correction to the bearish reversal; 1.1727 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price was bounced from 1.1892 resistance level to below for the secondary correction inside the primary bullish trend to be started. The price is testing 1.1727 support level together with Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.08 17:09
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CNH: Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary
2017-08-06 15:00 GMT | [USD - JOLTS Job Openings]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - JOLTS Job Openings] = Number of job openings during the reported month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by JOLTS Job Openings news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by JOLTS Job Openings news events
The EURUSD continues dropping below the 1.1800 level and gets close to the 1.1700 zone, which could act as support, but the pair may go back to its bullish midterm trend.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.11 12:27
Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
An uptick in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may stoke a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as signs of rising inflation puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further normalize monetary policy in 2017.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though Fed Fund Futures largely price a 50% probability for a move in December, Chair Janet Yellen and Co. may stay on course to deliver three rate-hikes in 2017 as central bank officials expect to achieve the 2% target for inflation over the policy horizon. In turn, the FOMC may endorse a more aggressive approach at the next interest rate decision on September 20 especially as the FOMC ‘expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon.’
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Headline and Core Inflation Picks Up in July
Bearish USD Trade: CPI Report Falls Short of Market Forecasts
EUR/USD Daily
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event