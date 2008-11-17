Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EA Based on Trend Follower - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 27233
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Author:
Urban Sotensek.
EA Author:
Last Versions:
Up\Buying
ENTER: First of all we wait for the signal up arrow
GUPPY MMA: The green lines should be above the red ones! The green, red and yellow lines should consistently point upwards. All lines should move in the same direction!
LAGUERRE: The line of the Laguerre indicator should cross the 0.15 level bottom-up.
MACD: This is important! The MACD should be above 0 at the moment of signal.
STOP-LOSS: 5 points (+ spread!) below the LOW of the current candlestick.
ALTERNATIVE STOP-LOSS: 20 points on the default currency pairs and 25 points on more volatile pairs such as GBP and cross currencies. You should choose the method of StopLoss placing which is more suitable for you.
EXIT (combined): If you have an opened position you can close half of it at the first check point and let the remaiming part to work until the Slope Direction line becomes red.
ALTERNATIVE EXIT: You can choose your own method of exit and close the positions at the check points or when the Slope Direction line becomes red or when the price (new candlestick) opens from the other side of the volatility channel.
Down\Selling
ENTER: First of all we wait for the signal down arrow
GUPPY MMA: The green lines should be below the red ones! The green, red and yellow lines should consistently point downwards. All lines should move in the same direction!
LAGUERRE: The line of the Laguerre indicator should cross the 0.75 level from top downward.
MACD: This is important! The MACD should be below 0 at the moment of signal.
СТОП-ЛОСС: 5 points (+ spread!) above the HIGH of the current candlestick.
ALTERNATIVE STOP-LOSS: 20 points on the default currency pairs and 25 points on more volatile pairs such as GBP and cross currencies. You should choose the method of StopLoss placing which is more suitable for you.
EXIT (combined): If you have an opened position you can close half of it at the first check point and let the remaiming part to work until the Slope Direction line becomes blue.
ALTERNATIVE EXIT: You can choose your own method of exit and close the positions at the check points or when the Slope Direction line becomes blue or when the price (new candlestick) opens from the other side of the volatility channel.
Picture:
The system based on Trend Follower
Advices:
- You should optimize it and perform the future testing.
- Try to use different methods of exiting from the positions.
- You should revise the StopLoss.
- The description of the parameters of the EA and the investigation of the "Trend Follower" strategy is available in the 23-rd issue of the journal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8507
Larry Williams indicator. It considers the influence of the secondary market on the trading market.Indicator Raznost2
The indicator shows the difference between Open[0] and Close[1].
A variation on the Neuro nets topic: The trading system based on the interaction of the MACD indicator and a double-layer neuro net.mysqlerror.mqh
A library of MySQL 5.0 error codes If you use a connection to the MySQL database in your EA, indicator or script and it doesn't work or something goes wrong then this library will allow you to find out what error is returned by the MySQL database.