Forecast and levels for EURO - page 22
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.14 17:40
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
EURUSD is retesting the resistance level of 1.2500 away by 25 pips in the timeframe up to daily. The distance between the last time that resistance level being tested and current time is 8 days. What needed to do now is to wait to confirm that EURUSD will either break or bounce that resistance level. I expect the period of time is less than 4 days (8/2).Edit : The measure of the distance between the last time that resistance level being tested and current time is important because in the daily timeframe it has 8 days. But in the weekly timeframe it has just 1 day and in the monthly timeframe it has no distance. Therefore it is a measure of the strength of that resistance level.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.16 17:26
EUR/USD - strong bullish trend to be resumed; 1.2510/1.2537 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.25 08:29
EUR/USD - ranging near 1.2537 level for the weekly bullish to be continuing (based on the article)
Weekly price broke 100 SMA/200SMA reversal levels for the bullish market codnition. If the price crosses 1.2537 resistance to above on close weekly bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing, if not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
About 30 working days, EURUSD is traded in a flat. The width of the flat is approximately 310 old points:
Because of this flat we also have a flat for other major currency pairs. To exit the flat, we need a news item (or reason). Next week from February 26 to March 2, 2018 I do not see such serious news (maybe I'm looking wrong). On Friday March 2nd we will not have NonFarm. But on March 4, elections will be held in Italy on Sunday, and then on Monday, perhaps, we will see the way out of this EURUSD flop up or down. Further, a good reason for leaving the flat will be a decision on the interest rate of ECB (that is, on EUR) on March 8. The decision on the interest rate on USD we will have already on March 21. But by this time, I hope, the way out of the flat will already happen.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.04 08:51
EUR/USD - daily ranging near bearish reversal levels (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and above Ichimoku cloud on the border with the daily bearish reversal. If the price breaks 1.2154 support to below on the daily close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.08 17:27
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rate Statement and range price movement
2018-03-08 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Interest Rate Statement news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.11 07:17
EUR/USD - daily ranging near and above the bearish reversal Senkou Span levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.13 16:31
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-03-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.14 18:48
There was one high impacted news event: U.S. Core Retail Sales
Previous value was 0.1% (reviced from the past one), and the actual value was 0.2% which is same or less as forecasting value but anyway - it is more than the previous one.
There were some other high impacted news events on this time so the price was moved to the USD side because.
Example with EUR/USD: the price was bounced from 200-SMA to below for the bearish area of the chart (this is intra-day M5 chart).
Example with the Dollar Index: the price on M5 chart broke 200-SMA to above for the reversal to the bullish market condition with 89.87 resistance level to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
This is just the example about how the high impacted events can move the price on intra-day basus for example.