Forecast and levels for EURO - page 27
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.08 12:58
EUR/USD - daily rally within the primary bearish market condition (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.11 10:28
EUR/USD - waiting for the big price movement; 1.1790 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is moving along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. Chinkou Span line is located near and above the price to be ready to break it to below for the good bearish breakdown. Alternative, if the price crosses 1.1790 resistance level to above so we may see the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.15 15:37
EUR/USD - daily bearish ot be resumed; weekly bearish reversal soon (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.29 10:29
EUR/USD - bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Outlook on the Euro
mostafa_mosbah mosbah, 2018.08.19 00:31God willing, there will be a drop for the Euro-Dollar pair at the beginning of the week and before the end of the week it will rise again
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Outlook on the Euro
david mackay, 2018.08.19 03:36
I think the daily chart looks to be bullish
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EURUSD, D1, 2018.08.19
InstaForex Group, MetaTrader 4, Demo
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EURUSD
mostafa_mosbah mosbah, 2018.08.20 03:40
The EURUSD sees a decline on the first day of trading and then will bounce back
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.25 16:58
EUR/USD - daily rally to the possible bullish reversal; 1.1749 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Wedge Chart Pattern EUR/USD.
Thomas Lawson, 2018.08.25 18:13The EUR/USD is currently in a wedge chart pattern 4 hour chart. A dovish Fed chair J Powell and a possible Trump impeachment fueling upswing in the EUR/USD Forex pair.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.22 10:01
EUR/USD - daily rally to the possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.05 14:06
EUR/USD Ahead of NFP (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: