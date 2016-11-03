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Guppy MMA of Double Smoothed Ema - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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GUPPY MULTIPLE MOVING AVERAGE ™
This indicator was developed by Daryl Guppy. It is fully explained in TREND TRADING. Captures the inferred behaviour of traders and investors by using two groups of averages. Uses fractal repetition to identify points of agreement and disagreement which precede significant trend changes.
APPLICATION
Applied to understand the nature and character of the trend. Used to assess the degree and extent of trading activity. Excessive trading activity can destabilise strong trends. Trend analysis enables more effective selection of appropriate trading strategies such as breakout, trend continuation etc. Can be applied to long side and short side trading. Can be applied to intraday trading. Also used for longer term investment style analysis.
TACTICS
- Join established trends at points of price weakness
- Join established trends breaking to new highs
- Trade breakouts using rally dips and rebounds
- Trade downtrend rallies as rallies rather than trend breaks
- Recognise trend breaks as they develop
RULES
- Degree and nature of separation in the long term group define trend strength and weakness
- Degree and nature of separation in the short term group define the nature of trading activity.
- Degree and nature of separation between the two groups of moving averages define the character of the trend.
- Compression shows agreement on price and value.
- Compression of both groups at the same time indicate major re-evaluation of stock and potential for a trend change
- Trade in the direction of the long term group of averages
- The relationships between the groups provide the necessary information about the nature and character of the trend.
- Do not use as a moving average crossover tool
ADVANTAGES
- Enables effective analysis of the trend environment
- Improves selection of the appropriate trading tactics
- Better understanding of trend strength
- Effective evaluation of unusual price movements, such as dips and spikes
- Effective understanding of trading activity
and behavior
DISADVANTAGES
- Not effectively applied to trend less stocks
- Cannot be applied to all trending stocks
-
Do not use as a moving average crossover signal
Coloring
for the intermediate values is done automatically, so the actual number
of parameters is small, and the indicator should be easy to use.
This version is using double smoothed ema, not some regular moving average.
The gradient version of double smoothed EMA indicator.RSX Variation
This version of RSX allows you to use instead any momentum length.
This is an combination of 3 separate indicators: TTM wave A, TTM wave B and TTM wave C.TTM Waves, v. 2.0
One more version that draws the parts when the slope is in accordance with trend.