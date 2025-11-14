Forecast and levels for EURO - page 32
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.08 09:48
EUR/USD - weekly bearish ranging; 1.14 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.14 10:32
EUR/USD - possible breakout with the bullish reversal; 1.1372 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Daily bullish reversal to be started -
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.17 06:59
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Crude Oil: China Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-04-17 02:00 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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Crude Oil: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.18 15:58
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales
2019-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From nytimes article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.04 08:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and USD/CNH: Non-Farm Payrolls
2019-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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EUR/USD M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH M30: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.14 17:10
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German ZEW Economic Sentiment and range price movement
2019-05-14 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
- past data is 3.1
- forecast data is 5.1
- actual data is -2.1 according to the latest press release
[EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed German institutional investors and analysts.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German ZEW Economic Sentiment news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.15 08:27
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2019-05-15 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
- past data is 0.0%
- forecast data is 0.2%
- actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release
[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From fxstreet article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.29 05:42
Soft Brexit And The EU Elections (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.04 17:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and NZD/USD: Federal Reserve System (Fed) Chair Powell Speech
2019-06-04 13:55 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = Speech about the Federal Reserve's policy strategy, tools, and communication practices at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: