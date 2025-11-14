Forecast and levels for EURO - page 21
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.28 07:23
EUR/USD - weekly bullish breakout (based on the article)
Weekly price was bounced from 1.1717 support level to above for the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 1.2323 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
This week we will have two significant news. Tomorrow January 31 evening there will be a decision on the interest rate of USD (FOMC). Most likely, this interest rate will be the same, equal to 1.50%. On Friday there will be Non-Farm. Here, too, I think there will be no surprises. The unemployment rate is low. On the EURUSD H4 chart, we see a correction. Movement down I forecast to Fibo level of 38.2%:
I think that the current week will be correctional. But the price of EURUSD will not fall below 1.2208. This is the minimum of last week. In addition, on MACD H4 we observe a divergence. Divergence can signal an impending reversal. But, in my opinion, the turn is unlikely.
The resistance becomes support level of 1.2300 - 1.2350 has pushed EURUSD up to resistance level of 1.2500. The space between the current price and the last price which has bounced from the resistance level of 1.2500 is 3 days. 3 days is also the space between the price which has bounced from the resistance becomes support level of 1.2300 - 1.2350 and the last price which has broken up the same level.
If the resistance becomes support level of 1.2300 - 1.2350 is stronger than the resistance level of 1.2500, with the support of the uptrend momentum, EURUSD may break up the resistance level of 1.2500.Edit: The rounder the number of the support or resistance level the price is approaching and the longer the space between the last price and the current price approaching certain support or resistance level, the more significant the reaction of bounce or breakout of price.
It seems like the 5th wave has even reach the 161.8% of the 4th wave
In 4 Hour timeframe, EURUSD is retesting the support level of 1.2400.
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EURUSD ANALYSIS ONLY
Hozeifa Haji, 2018.02.07 18:09
long term take on EURUSD
EURUSD remains in the uptrend from 1.1554, the fall from 1.2537 is likely consolidation of the uptrend. As long as the price is above the bullish trend line on the daily chart, the uptrend could be expected to continue and next target would be at 1.2700 area. On the downside, a breakdown below 1.2334 support could bring price back towards the trend line on the daily chart. Only a clear break below the trend line support could signal completion of the uptrend.
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EURUSD - Daily Input using H1 graph - South Africa
Damien Lawrence, 2018.02.08 18:14
EURUSD - Has the pair hit its earlier low for the day at 1.22118 (14:00 South African time).
Just broke FIBS 1.22432 level.
Downside - May be moving down to test that level again.
Upside - If it fails at the low of 1.22118 could move back up to 1.22540 or even reach 1.22850.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.12 09:12
EUR/USD - bullish ranging for direction; 1.2205 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging within 1.2522 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 1.2205 support level for the secondary correction ot be started. By the way, the daily bearish reversal level is 1.1935 so if the price breaks this level to below - the daily bearish reversal will be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: