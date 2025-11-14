Forecast and levels for EURO - page 21

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.28 07:23

EUR/USD - weekly bullish breakout (based on the article)

Weekly price was bounced from 1.1717 support level to above for the bullish breakout: the price is testing resistance level at 1.2323 for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "Is the euro there yet; that is, has it arrived at a point where it could undergo a correction, or worse? It’s certainly in an area where a turnaround could develop. There is a trend-line running down from the top in 2008, clocking in around the current vicinity to a little higher. For a time-frame this long, you need to pull out the monthly chart and use a crayon versus a pencil to draw the trend-line. When you look at this way, then EUR/USD is trading up against a critical spot near the 12600-handle. "
  • "On Thursday, we saw a strong key-reversal bar carved out. If the high of the candlestick at 12537 isn’t soon overcome, look for the euro to begin trading lower in the days ahead. These types of powerful reversals tend to lead to turnarounds fairly quickly, however; in the event EUR/USD moves sideways, with each passing day, the likelihood increases that we’ll see a breakout above."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

This week we will have two significant news. Tomorrow January 31 evening there will be a decision on the interest rate of USD (FOMC). Most likely, this interest rate will be the same, equal to 1.50%. On Friday there will be Non-Farm. Here, too, I think there will be no surprises. The unemployment rate is low. On the EURUSD H4 chart, we see a correction. Movement down I forecast to Fibo level of 38.2%:

I think that the current week will be correctional. But the price of EURUSD will not fall below 1.2208. This is the minimum of last week. In addition, on MACD H4 we observe a divergence. Divergence can signal an impending reversal. But, in my opinion, the turn is unlikely.

 

EURUSD

The resistance becomes support level of 1.2300 - 1.2350 has pushed EURUSD up to resistance level of 1.2500. The space between the current price and the last price which has bounced from the resistance level of 1.2500 is 3 days. 3 days is also the space between the price which has bounced from the resistance becomes support level of 1.2300 - 1.2350 and the last price which has broken up the same level.

If the resistance becomes support level of 1.2300 - 1.2350 is stronger than the resistance level of 1.2500, with the support of the uptrend momentum, EURUSD may break up the resistance level of 1.2500.

Edit: The rounder the number of the support or resistance level the price is approaching and the longer the space between the last price and the current price approaching certain support or resistance level, the more significant the reaction of bounce or breakout of price.
 
Sergey Golubev:

It seems like the 5th wave has even reach the 161.8% of the 4th wave

 

EURUSD

In 4 Hour timeframe, EURUSD is retesting the support level of 1.2400.

 

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EURUSD ANALYSIS ONLY

Hozeifa Haji, 2018.02.07 18:09

long term take on EURUSD

EURUSD remains in the uptrend from 1.1554, the fall from 1.2537 is likely consolidation of the uptrend. As long as the price is above the bullish trend line on the daily chart, the uptrend could be expected to continue and next target would be at 1.2700 area. On the downside, a breakdown below 1.2334 support could bring price back towards the trend line on the daily chart. Only a clear break below the trend line support could signal completion of the uptrend.


 

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EURUSD - Daily Input using H1 graph - South Africa

Damien Lawrence, 2018.02.08 18:14

EURUSD - Has the pair hit its earlier low for the day at 1.22118 (14:00 South African time).

Just broke FIBS 1.22432 level.

Downside - May be moving down to test that level again.

Upside - If it fails at the low of 1.22118 could move back up to 1.22540 or even reach 1.22850.


 
Entry is science, exit is art.
 
Of course, scalping and stop loss are identical.
 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.12 09:12

EUR/USD - bullish ranging for direction; 1.2205 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on bullish ranging within 1.2522 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 1.2205 support level for the secondary correction ot be started. By the way, the daily bearish reversal level is 1.1935 so if the price breaks this level to below - the daily bearish reversal will be started.

EUR/USD

  • "The Euro has paused to digest losses after touching the lowest level in a month against the US Dollar but overall positioning hints further weakness is ahead. The single currency appeared to mark a top below the 1.26 figure last week having broken the series of higher highs and lows set from early January."
  • "From here, a daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2162 opens the door for a challenge of the 1.2046-70 area (50% level, resistance-turned-support). Alternatively, a move back above the January 17 high at 1.2323 sees the next major barrier at 1.2538, the January 25 top."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


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