Forecast and levels for EURO - page 24
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.02 16:41
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, Brent Crude Oil and EUR/USD: ISM United States Manufacturing PMI
2018-04-02 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events
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Brent Crude Oil M1: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM United States Manufacturing PMI news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.06 14:38
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Gold: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-04-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.10 16:24
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: United States Producer Price Index and range price movement
2018-04-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.15 03:40
EUR/USD - life inside a range (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD technical forecast barring any major fundamental developments ... Happy Trading!
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.16 15:08
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: United States Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-04-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Retail Sale news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.18 12:00
EUR/USD - long-term bullish reversal; 1.2555 is the key (based on the article)
Monthly price is testing resistance level at 1.2555 to above for the long-term bullish reversal to be started.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.22 07:41
Weekly Forecast for EUR/USD (based on the article)
EUR/USD - "The EUR/USD range is certainly testing traders’ patience, but those who remain disciplined and keep their powder dry are likely to be presented with a momentum-move relatively soon. Ranges don’t last forever. This is one of the tightest in the euro’s existence and getting tighter as price is wedging up into a triangle. A resolution is closing in. This coming week we have the ECB on Thursday, but there isn’t any grand expectation for it to be a market-moving event. However, as per usual, expect the unexpected; you never know what the last grain of sand will be to collapse the pile (in this case, a breakout in either direction). Regardless of what the catalyst is – big, small, expected, unexpected, of the technical variety – when the range/wedge is finally broken a sizable move should begin. For those looking for short-term ‘fade-trades’ off levels, a strategy we’ve been highlighting in recent weeks, the risk/reward profile is quickly diminishing with price action tightening up. At this juncture, waiting for a breakout appears to be the most prudent play."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.25 11:00
EUR/USD - breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal: the price is testing support level at 1.2181 for the bearish reversal to be continuing.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.27 11:53
Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on article)
Updates to the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may curb the recent weakness in EUR/USD as the growth rate is anticipated to slow to an annualized 2.0% from 2.9%.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Bear in mind, market participants may put greater emphasis on the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, as the reading is projected to increase 2.6% during the first three-months of 2018, which would mark the fastest pace of growth since 2007. Signs of heightening price pressures may ultimately trigger a bullish reaction in the U.S. dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to extend the hiking-cycle.
However, a series of below-forecast data prints may sap the appeal of the greenback, and EUR/USD may stage a near-term rebound as market participants scale back bets for four Fed rate-hikes in 2018.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Near-term outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as it extends the series of lower highs & lows from the previous week, with the pair clearing the March-low (1.2155).
- Close below 1.2130 (50% retracement) raises the risk for a move towards 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.% expansion), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.1810 (61.8% retracement) followed by the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1670 (78.6% expansion) to 1.1680 (50% retracement).
- Keep a close eye on the RSI as it approaches oversold territory, with move below 30 raising the risk for a further decline in the exchange rate as the bearish momentum gathers pace.
EURUSD Daily
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event