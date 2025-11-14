Forecast and levels for EURO - page 23

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If u loss with me….. Plz punish me

macd800, 2018.03.16 05:07

now eurjpy 130.35 sell and short till 127 first target



 
It just got stopped out.
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.18 07:39

EUR/USD - daily narrow ranging near bearish reversal area (based on the article)

Daily price is on ranging near and above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line within the narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish reversal to be started.

EURUSD Daily Chart

  • "The euro continues to flip-flop from one week to the next; it’s strong, it’s weak, it’s strong, and so on. What does this mean? Immediately, it means very little as EUR/USD could still be in a topping process around the 2008 trend-line or building a bull-flag setting it up for an eventual continuation of the rally starting last year."
  • "Either way, we need to wait for confirmation before committing ourselves too strongly. The topping scenario points to a lower-high having been carved out the week before last, and from here we should see the euro weaken towards the April trend-line and 2017 high just under 12100. From that point is where it could get interesting. A top would obviously imply that those levels won’t hold and a broad decline will commence."
  • "However, a hold of the aforementioned support levels keeps the bull-flag scenario in play. If this is the case, it could take out until next month, possibly longer, before making good on a bullish breakout from the pattern and beyond the 2008 trend-line."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.26 13:29

EUR/USD - the global bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)

Monthly price is on asecondary rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is breaking the last Senkou Span line together woth 200-SMA to above for the global bullish reversal to eb started,

EURUSD Brainwashing-Ichimoku Chart on MT5

  • "The euro area is set to continue expanding buoyed by global economic activity growth and export demand, according to Eurozone Economic Outlook jointly published by Ifo Institute, Italy's statistical office Istat and the KOF Swiss Economic Institute. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.6 percent each in the first and second quarters of 2018. But it is expected to slow slightly to 0.5 percent in the third quarter."
  • "On a yearly basis, HICP inflation is forecast to be 1.3 percent in the first quarter 2018 and to pick up to 1.6 percent in the second quarter. In the third quarter, inflation is expected to rise moderately, reaching a rate of 1.7 percent."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post and Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators from CodeBase:


 
Sergey Golubev:

1.24350 is a good target for today.

eurusd market profile

 
Alexandre Roux:

1.24350 is a good target for today.


Yes, similar situation: 1.2446 with the target to be below 1.2555 (if we look at W1 chart for example).

EURUSD

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

If we look at Laguerre Scalping chart (from this post with indicator and tempalte) so the nearest target is 1.2434 - 

EURUSD

 

Hi,

1.24165 High Value Area VAH of yesterday is rejected, it's a first support.

1.23675 Point of Control POC (peak time price PTP) of yesterday still virgin (virgin poc), it's the take profit of a trend day.

I don't trade Buy today.

eurusd market profile M30


 

 

Just good ! 


Now it's hard to sell & Hold.


see you later. Bye

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.28 11:25

Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on article)

Updates to the 4Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may heighten the appeal of the greenback as the fresh revision is expected to show the economy growing an annualized 2.7% versus an initial forecast of 2.5%. The final reading for the 3Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showed an unexpected downward revision in the growth rate, with the economy expanding an annualized 3.2% versus an initial forecast of 3.3%. A deeper look at the report showed the gauge for Personal Consumption also narrowing to 2.2% from earlier projections of 2.3%, with the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, slowing to 1.3% from 1.4% during the same period. The initial reaction was short-lived, with EUR/USD pulling back towards the 1.1850 region, but the pair regained its footing during the North American trade to end the day at 1.1874. 

What’s Expected:

GDP News Events

Why Is This Event Important:

Signs of stronger-than-expected activity may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to deliver one rate-hike at every quarterly meeting, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may continue to prepare U.S. households and businesses for higher borrowing-costs as ‘the Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate.’ In turn, a batch of positive developments may foster a bullish reaction in the U.S. dollar as the central bank appears to be on course to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months.

However, a set of below-forecast prints may trigger a bearish reaction in the greenback as it drags on interest-rate expectations, with EUR/USD at risk of staging a more meaningful advance over the coming days as it breaks out of a narrow range.

How To Trade This Event Risk

  • EUR/USD pulls back from a fresh weekly-high (1.2476), but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the topside as it breaks out of a narrow range.
  • Need a close above back the 1.2430 (50% expansion) to keep the 2018-high (1.2556) on the radar, with the next topside hurdle coming in around 1.2640 (61.8% expansion) to 1.2650 (38.2% retracement) followed by the 1.2860 (50% expansion) region.
  • Keeping a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it snaps the bearish formation carried over from the previous month and appears to be extending the upward trend from late last year.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
EURUSD Daily


EURUSD Daily MT5

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news even


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