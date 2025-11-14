Forecast and levels for EURO - page 23
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If u loss with me….. Plz punish me
macd800, 2018.03.16 05:07
now eurjpy 130.35 sell and short till 127 first target
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.18 07:39
EUR/USD - daily narrow ranging near bearish reversal area (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and above Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line within the narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish reversal to be started.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.26 13:29
EUR/USD - the global bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
Monthly price is on asecondary rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is breaking the last Senkou Span line together woth 200-SMA to above for the global bullish reversal to eb started,
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post and Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators from CodeBase:
1.24350 is a good target for today.
1.24350 is a good target for today.
Yes, similar situation: 1.2446 with the target to be below 1.2555 (if we look at W1 chart for example).
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
If we look at Laguerre Scalping chart (from this post with indicator and tempalte) so the nearest target is 1.2434 -
Hi,
1.24165 High Value Area VAH of yesterday is rejected, it's a first support.
1.23675 Point of Control POC (peak time price PTP) of yesterday still virgin (virgin poc), it's the take profit of a trend day.
I don't trade Buy today.
Just good !
Now it's hard to sell & Hold.
see you later. Bye
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.28 11:25
Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on article)
Updates to the 4Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may heighten the appeal of the greenback as the fresh revision is expected to show the economy growing an annualized 2.7% versus an initial forecast of 2.5%. The final reading for the 3Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showed an unexpected downward revision in the growth rate, with the economy expanding an annualized 3.2% versus an initial forecast of 3.3%. A deeper look at the report showed the gauge for Personal Consumption also narrowing to 2.2% from earlier projections of 2.3%, with the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, slowing to 1.3% from 1.4% during the same period. The initial reaction was short-lived, with EUR/USD pulling back towards the 1.1850 region, but the pair regained its footing during the North American trade to end the day at 1.1874.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Signs of stronger-than-expected activity may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to deliver one rate-hike at every quarterly meeting, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may continue to prepare U.S. households and businesses for higher borrowing-costs as ‘the Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate.’ In turn, a batch of positive developments may foster a bullish reaction in the U.S. dollar as the central bank appears to be on course to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months.
However, a set of below-forecast prints may trigger a bearish reaction in the greenback as it drags on interest-rate expectations, with EUR/USD at risk of staging a more meaningful advance over the coming days as it breaks out of a narrow range.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- EUR/USD pulls back from a fresh weekly-high (1.2476), but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the topside as it breaks out of a narrow range.
- Need a close above back the 1.2430 (50% expansion) to keep the 2018-high (1.2556) on the radar, with the next topside hurdle coming in around 1.2640 (61.8% expansion) to 1.2650 (38.2% retracement) followed by the 1.2860 (50% expansion) region.
- Keeping a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it snaps the bearish formation carried over from the previous month and appears to be extending the upward trend from late last year.
EURUSD Daily
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news even