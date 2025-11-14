Forecast and levels for EURO - page 29
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S&R Levels for 1/nov/18
The Euro gave back 50% of its gains from the previous 2 days and 1.1370 for now is the support for longs.
Break of 1.1450 is needed to keep the bulls in control
Euro retraced further than expected and found buyers sitting @ 1.1350
Following Cable, It also managed to close on a high & now going to try for the 1.1450 level. It may take a couple of tries before it goes through it ..... unless Donald decides to take a Dump
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.14 16:25
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2018-11-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.18 08:43
EUR/USD - long-term downtrend to be started (based on the article)
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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.27 16:29
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Crude Oil: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-11-27 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
@Thomas _G. I expect down.Trump and Xi concluded an armitrice.
I expect a small gap on opening, a small rise to close gap nearby to satisfy technical expectations and then a decline below 1.13 towards 1.1280 or less within 24 hours.
But if this is obvious consensus, it might not happen, then we will probably see a further rise and decline to levels below 1.13 within 48 hours.