Forecast and levels for EURO - page 29

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S&R Levels for 31/oct/18
 

S&R Levels for 1/nov/18


 


The Euro gave back 50% of its gains from the previous 2 days and 1.1370 for now is the support for longs. 

Break of 1.1450 is needed to keep the bulls in control

 


Euro retraced further than expected and found buyers sitting @ 1.1350

Following Cable, It also managed to close on a high & now going to try for the 1.1450 level. It may take a couple of tries before it goes through it ..... unless Donald decides to take a Dump

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.14 16:25

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar IndexEUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2018-11-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in October on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.1 percent in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.5 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.18 08:43

EUR/USD - long-term downtrend to be started (based on the article)

EUR/USD Monthly Chart by Metatrader 5

  • "October ended with the Euro seemingly set to suffer deeper losses against the US Dollar. A look at the monthly chart reveals prices breached range top resistance-turned-support centered around the 1.15 figure – a pivotal inflection point since May 2015 – to suggest that a move toward a four-year range floor near 1.05 may well be in the cards in the months ahead."
  • "The bearish bias remains upon examination of more actionable positioning on the daily chart, but the setup is far less immediately actionable than it might seem at first glance. Prices are resting resistance guiding the downswing from the downswing started in late September. It is thus far unclear whether this barrier will hold and bearish is resumption is to follow or if a breakout will precede a larger upside retracement."
  • "Resistance is now at 1.1432, with a break above that confirmed on a daily closing basis opening the door for a test of the 1.1543-54 inflection region. Alternatively, a turn back below the 1.1279-1.1314 zone paves the way for a challenge of the swing low at 1.1218. The absence of a bearish reversal signal or a clear-cut break makes it unclear which scenario might prevail however."

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The chart was made with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.27 16:29

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDUSD/CNH and Crude OilCB Consumer Confidence

2018-11-27 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 137.9
  • forecast data is 136.2
  • actual data is 135.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® declined in November, following an improvement in October. The Index now stands at 135.7 (1985=100), down from 137.9 in October. The Present Situation Index – based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions – improved slightly, from 171.9 to 172.7. The Expectations Index – based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions – decreased from 115.1 last month to 111.0 this month."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

EUR/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


 
Monday down or up ?
[Deleted]  

@Thomas _G. I expect down.Trump and Xi concluded an armitrice.

I expect a small gap on opening, a small rise to close gap nearby to satisfy technical expectations and then a decline below 1.13  towards 1.1280 or less within 24 hours.

But if this is obvious consensus, it might not happen, then we will probably see a further rise and decline to levels below 1.13 within 48 hours.

 
EURUSD should see further decline. A bounce will meet sellers lined up from 1.1385 upwards. For now, short trades are a preference.
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