Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 14
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.06 15:12
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-03-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.11 12:52
GOLD (XAU/USD) - why you should buy Gold now (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 together with following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.01 16:25
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-04-01 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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AUD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.09 16:05
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Initial Jobless Claims
2020-04-09 13:30 GMT | [USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - United States Initial Jobless Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Initial Jobless Claims news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
The price of oil in the past trading week, for the first time in history, crossed the zero line, which further increased fears and fears for the world economy, thereby creating prerequisites for the strengthening of the precious metal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.12 14:57
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2020-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.15 15:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-05-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From npr.org article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
CodeBase
The articles
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.28 16:20Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/CNH and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2020-05-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.05 15:12
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-06-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.20 10:58
GOLD (XAU/USD) - bullish breakout to be started; 1,744 is the nearest target (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: