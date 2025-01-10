Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 4
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.29 08:33
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (XAU/USD) (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Looking ahead to next week, markets will be closely eyeing central bank interest rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) & the Bank of England (BOE) with the highly anticipated U.S. Non-Farm Payroll report slated for Friday. While the broader outlook for bullion remains constructive, prices are eyeing near-term resistance heading into the close of the month and could limit the topside near-term."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.11 12:27
Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
An uptick in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may stoke a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as signs of rising inflation puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further normalize monetary policy in 2017.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though Fed Fund Futures largely price a 50% probability for a move in December, Chair Janet Yellen and Co. may stay on course to deliver three rate-hikes in 2017 as central bank officials expect to achieve the 2% target for inflation over the policy horizon. In turn, the FOMC may endorse a more aggressive approach at the next interest rate decision on September 20 especially as the FOMC ‘expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon.’
XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.16 15:33
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Residential Building Permits
2017-08-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From reuters article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.24 17:22
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Jobless Claims
2017-08-24 13:30 GMT | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Jobless Claims news events
Gold is consolidating around the 1286 level, but the bullish trend is still in place. Although, in order for the bullish trend to continue, the price must break above the 1300 level.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.30 08:44
GOLD (XAU/USD) - daily bullish breakout; 1,300/1,375 are the keys (based on the article)
Daily price is located far above from Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on bullish breakout for 1,300 resistance level to be crossing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.03 10:40
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "The reaction to the lackluster U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report suggests gold will continue to exhibit a bullish behavior ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on September 20 as mixed data prints coming out of the economy sap bets for another rate-hike in 2017. Even though ‘the Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon,’ the fresh forecasts from Chair Janet Yellen and Co. may ultimately heighten the appeal of gold if central bank officials attempt to buy more time and project a more shallow path for the Fed Funds rate."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.12 16:13
Gold's Strong Performance (based on the article)
Daily price is above 200 SMA in the bullish area for trying the 1,357 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.16 10:22
Intra-day Gold bearish reversal with Dollar Index to be testing 91.50 support for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Price for H4 timeframe was bounced from 1,334 resistance to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition with 1,315 support level to be crossing for the bearish trend to be contionuing. By the way, the Dollar Index price is goping to be reersed on intra-day basis as well with 91.50 key support level.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download).
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.20 11:18
Gold - daily ranging bullish; 1,304 support is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the possible correction to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase: